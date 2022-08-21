Wedding Crashers 2: Owen Wilson Says They're "Exploring Some Ideas"

Back in 2005, Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn laughed their way into our hearts in David Dobkin's hit comedy, Wedding Crashers. Over the years, there have been many rumors about a sequel, and the cast has openly spoken about returning many times. Last year, there were reports that the follow-up was going to go into production in the summer, but it was revealed last September that the project had fallen apart due to Wilson's involvement with the Haunted Mansion reboot. Not much news has been released since, but Wilson recently spoke with Extra about his new movie, Secret Headquarters, and gave a promising update about Wedding Crashers 2.

Wilson did not say whether or not he's read a script for Wedding Crashers 2, but he did tease "they're working on some stuff, yes" when asked about it. "David Dobkin, the director, I think he's sort of, kind of exploring some ideas," Wilson revealed. "And it was kind of, one of those movies that we had such a great time doing it, and then obviously it got a really nice response. So, just hoping if you do do something, that it can live up to the first one."

This isn't the first time Wilson has teased the sequel.

"There is a script and David Dobkin, who directed, of course, the first one, has been working on it and we've been talking about it and it's been nice talking to Vince," Wilson previously told Collider. "It's one of those movies that seems to connect with people so if we can come up with something we think could be great then I'm sure we'll do it.... Someone said August [of 2021] and I don't see that happening but I think it's before anything it was sort of making sure that everybody felt we had a great story."

Back in 2020, Vaughn spoke with CinemaBlend and teased that a follow-up could be in the works.

"David Dobkin had a really good idea that's contemporary," Vaughn shared. "I never went and made a sequel to a lot of these films at the time because it felt like we were just chasing a success. But what I like about where Crashers could potentially be at is [that] there's something that is of this moment that feels really good… a lot of these comedies, even something like Wedding Crashers, you're sort of investigating things that I think are real in our lives, but the comedy is an over-commitment to the absurd."

