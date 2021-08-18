Owen Wilson Reveals His Wedding Crasher Plans With Vince Vaughn After The Pandemic

✖

We've over 15 years since the release of the first Wedding Crashers but the talk of a sequel has never been stronger. Star Owen Wilson has spoken about a script having been written, with a potential start date for this month having previously been mentioned in the press. In a new interview the actor says that if the audience really wants them to make another film, they will, "I guess if the people rise up and demand it, then who are we to say no?" Wilson said to Esquire's Explain This. "Vince and I have been talking about when this pandemic ends, maybe, crashing some weddings in real life just to celebrate a return to normalcy. So maybe we'll get some inspiration from that."

Wilson opened up further about his relationship with Vaughn, whom he's co-starred with in at least four films, revealing that the pair became fast friends. "I met Vince through Ben Stiller, not long after I got to Los Angeles, but it wasn't until we were sort of working on Wedding Crashers we became friends. And, I don't know, some people you just hit it off with, and are simpatico with." The actor pointed to a photo of the pair smiling on a red carpet, calling it a real smile.

"There is a script and David Dobkin, who directed of course the first one, has been working on it and we've been talking about it and it's been nice talking to Vince," Wilson previously told Collider. "It's one of those movies that seems to connect with people so if we can come up with something we think could be great then I'm sure we'll do it....Someone said August (filming start date) and I don't see that happening but I think it's before anything it was sort of making sure that everybody felt we had a great story."

Originally released by New Line Cinema, Wedding Crashers was produced on a reported budget of $40 million and grossed over $283 million at the global box office and over $140 million in home media sales afterward. In other words, a huge hit. In the time since the film was released though the business of movie making has changed drastically in Hollywood.

Just three years after Wedding Crashers came Marvel Studios' Iron Man, setting the stage for the IP arms race across Tinseltown with studios pushing into making fewer movies but giving them bigger budgets in hopes of huge returns. As a result of this, mid-budget productions like Wedding Crashers are almost none existent in the current climate but have found new life on streaming. New Line Cinema being a subsidiary of Warner Bros. could certainly send the project down the road of being an HBO Max exclusive, should it even get made, but that's just a guess on our part.