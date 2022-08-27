Weird Al Reveals Poster For Biopic Starring Daniel Radcliffe

Weird Al Yankovic revealed the poster for his biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe. In the image, the Harry Potter star is holding that accordion in deep thought in front of a large silhouetted crowd. It's a fun image for a project that will be just as weird as its namesake. Eric Appel is in the director's chair for this project. (Comedy fans will be familiar with his work from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl, The Office, and more.) Yankovic actually helped co-write the script so the account of his career comes somewhat firsthand. Hulu will be hosting the movie as well making sure there will be a ton of eyeballs on this one. Radcliffe is coming off a strong performance in The Lost City and continues to find entertaining roles without leaning on that reputation from the monstrously popular children's franchise. Check out the poster for yourself down below.

In some comments to Good Morning America, the musician offered some praise for the younger actor. There's a true appreciation for the job Radcliffe's done with Weird. "When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," Yankovic said. "And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

Radcliffe added, "It was honestly one of the most fun jobs I've ever done. If you can't have fun making the Weird Al movie, what are you doing with your life? I'm really excited for people to see it."

The former child star also talked to Empire about the "weird" reputation he's been getting labeled with. Radcliffe is totally into it and sees it as a good thing for him and how he's perceived.

"I think one of the best things you can do is get a reputation for being weird, or liking weird things," he began. "Because weird sort of begets weird, and as soon as you do something like Horns, the guys who make Swiss Army Man are like, 'Oh, okay, maybe he's into that.' And then people see Swiss Army Man, and they're like, 'Oh, Guns Akimbo.' One thing leads to another and it keeps meaning I get to do random crazy stuff, which I'm always very happy with."

Weird also co-stars Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) as Madonna, Julianne Nicholson as Mary Yankovic, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, Toby Huss as Nick Yankovic, and James Preston Rogers as Hulk Hogan.

Are you going to watch the Weird Al movie when it releases? Let us know down in the comments!