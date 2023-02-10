WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story Is Getting a Blu-Ray Release

One of the most surprising films of the past year might have been WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, the biopic poking fun at the extravagant life of musician "Weird" Al Yankovic. The film has become a hit amongst fans and won quite a few awards since its debut last year, where it was only available on the free streaming platform Roku. According to a new tweet from Yankovic himself, there will soon be a whole new opportunity to view the film. As Yankovic revealed, WERID: The Al Yankovic Story will be released on Blu-Ray in April. The tweet was accompanied by some of the physical merchandise that will be available for the film, including posters and a Weird Al-themed Hawaiian shirt.

"Since Australia is one of the last places to get to stream #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory, it only seems fair that they're the first place that can pre-order the Blu-Ray (out in April)!" Yankovic's tweet reads.

What is the Weird Al biopic about?

In WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, Daniel Radcliffe is "Weird" Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him. With Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and an A-list cast of thousands that includes Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, Spencer Treat Clark, Jack Lancaster, Thomas Lennon, Quinta Brunson, Arturo Castro, Will Forte, Jack Black, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Scott Aukerman.

"I feel like my favorite Al song changes every few weeks," Radcliffe explained in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. "I liked the Polkas before, but like, after having spent just the smallest amount of time trying to play an accordion, listening to what he does on those songs is so mind blowing to me. Definitely a greater appreciation for them."

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is streaming exclusively on Roku, and as mentioned above, it will be available on Blu-Ray in April.