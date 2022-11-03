WEIRD: Weird Al Yankovic Geeked Out Over Daniel Radcliffe's Entire Career

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story star Daniel Radcliffe discovered that the musician has been geeking out over his entire career before meeting him. The Roku movie is almost here and Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with the stars and director. During the interview, the actor explained how he came to figure out that Yankovic was a big fan. Maybe, this partnership was meant to be as these two strange ducklings found each other. Swiss Army Man and Guns Akimbo are just the beginning of Radcliffe's extensive work outside the halls of a certain school for young wizards. In fact, there are a lot of people watching his movies that wouldn't immediately think of that as a reference point for his entire career. You could probably call Weird Al one of them. Check out wha the actor had to say down below!

"I don't know when this happened at some point he watched, I think everything I've ever done," Radcliffe said. "At one point, he came in and was like listing them. And actually the one he really likes is a is a film I made called Escape from Pretoria, which is about prisoners in a prison in apartheid South Africa, trying to break out. It's very serious. It's really not the one I would've expected at all, but he loved it, so I was, I was thrilled."

"I was like fairly into a lot of it. I feel like my favorite Al song changes every few weeks," he added. "I liked the Polkas before, but like, after having spent just the smallest amount of time trying to play an accordion, listening to what he does on those songs is so mind blowing to me. Definitely a greater appreciation for them."

How Weird Can Radcliffe Go?

Radcliffe talked to Empire Magazine about how audiences conceive of him. It feels like Harry Potter films are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the varied filmography of a young artist.

"I think one of the best things you can do is get a reputation for being weird, or liking weird things," the Weird star previously explained. "Because weird sort of begets weird, and as soon as you do something like Horns, the guys who make Swiss Army Man are like, 'Oh, okay, maybe he's into that.' And then people see Swiss Army Man, and they're like, 'Oh, Guns Akimbo.' One thing leads to another and it keeps meaning I get to do random crazy stuff, which I'm always very happy with."

Roku has a synopsis for this wild movie: "The unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, "Weird Al" Yankovic rebels and makes his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him."

