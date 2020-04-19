Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of April 19)
As the month inches to a close, Netflix is making sure to pump out enough new content to make everyone stuck indoors busy. This week is no exception as the streamer releases a solid chunk of original programming between Monday and Saturday; in fact, this week might be the busiest week of the month on the original show front. Monday sees the debut of Cooked With Cannabis, a Netfilix Original cooking show where contestants use cannabis in all of their dishes. That's complemented by The Midnight Gospel, a new adult-oriented animated series from the creator of Adventure Time. According to ComicBook.com's Rolling Bishop, the latter of the shows is a "wild, worthy" ride.
That's followed up on Tuesday by the much-anticipated improv special Middleditch & Schwartz, featuring a special filmed during a recent tour comedians Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz completed recently. Things then come to a head on Friday when the Chris Hemsworth-starring Extraction hits the service. Extraction is one of the biggest movies yet from AGBO, the new production house formed by Joe and Anthony Russo in a post-Avengers: Endgame world.
You can see everything hitting Netflix this week below.
Wednesday, April 22
- Absurd Planet*
- Circus of Books*
- El silencio del pantano*
- The Plagues of Breslau*
- The Willoughbys*
- Win the Wilderness*
Friday, April 24
- After Life, Season Two*
- Extraction*
- Hell Ninja, Season Two*
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill*
Saturday, April 25
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
* Denotes Netflix Original
