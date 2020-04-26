Here's Everything Coming to Netflix this Week (Week of April 26)
For everyone looking for fresh content to binge this week, you're in luck — it's that week of the month where Netflix stacks the deck with content. Always saving originals and licensed content dumps for both the tail end of the month and the first, there's no shortage of new programming being added to the streamer throughout the week. Admittedly, most of the heavyweight stuff hits Friday — anything from Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, to the first two Back to the Future features, and Kate Beckinsale's Underworld franchise.
Then there are Netflix Originals from all genres set for release sprinkled throughout the week. Added on Sunday is the BBC medieval hit The Last Kingdom, which Netflix has distribution rights for in the States. Then on Monday, Mindy Kaling's coming of age comedy Never Have I Ever drops, her first big project since The Mindy Project. All in all, there are dozens of Netflix originals hitting the streamer this week, and you can see the full list below:
Wednesday, April 29
- A Secret Love*
- Extracurricular*
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story*
- Nadiya's Time to Eat*
- Summertime*
Thursday, April 30
- Dangerous Lies*
- Drifting Dragons*
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut*
- Rich is Love*
- The Victims' Game*
Friday, May 1
- All Day and a Night*
- Almost Happy*
- Get In*
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy*
- The Half of It*
- Hollywood*
- Into the Night*
- Medici: The Magnificent, Part Two*
- Mrs. Serial Killer*
- Reckoning, Season One*
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Charle and the Chocolate Factory
- Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
- Den of Thieves
- For Colored Girls
- Fun with Dick & Jane
- I Am Divine
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Masha and the Bear, Season Four
- Material
- Monthly Girl's Nozaki Kun, Season One
- Sinister
- Song of the Sea
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Patriot
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Urban Cowboy
- What a Girl Wants
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
*****
* Denotes Netflix Original.
What are you looking forward to catching most this week? What's been the best thing you've seen in quarantine? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.