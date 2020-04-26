Here's Everything Coming to Netflix this Week (Week of April 26)

For everyone looking for fresh content to binge this week, you're in luck — it's that week of the month where Netflix stacks the deck with content. Always saving originals and licensed content dumps for both the tail end of the month and the first, there's no shortage of new programming being added to the streamer throughout the week. Admittedly, most of the heavyweight stuff hits Friday — anything from Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, to the first two Back to the Future features, and Kate Beckinsale's Underworld franchise.

Then there are Netflix Originals from all genres set for release sprinkled throughout the week. Added on Sunday is the BBC medieval hit The Last Kingdom, which Netflix has distribution rights for in the States. Then on Monday, Mindy Kaling's coming of age comedy Never Have I Ever drops, her first big project since The Mindy Project. All in all, there are dozens of Netflix originals hitting the streamer this week, and you can see the full list below: