Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 19)

The month of July continues to wind down as Netflix prepares a fresh batch of new content to share with the masses in the coming days. Though there's a fair share of new content being added to the streaming giant over the course of this week, the biggest thing on tap is something that was already added to the streamer early Sunday morning. Earlier this year, the Michael Jordan-starring The Last Dance took social media by storm when it aired on ESPN. Now, the entire docuseries is available on Netflix.

Chronicling Jordan's time with the Chicago Bulls, the documentary gives fans a never-before-seen look at the playing career of the iconic NBA star.

Sprinkled throughout the rest of the week is a slew of Netflix Originals, including a new stand-up comedy special from Jack Whitehall and the third season of Norsemen, a fan-favorite Norweigan comedy to which Netflix has the streaming rights for in the United States.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week!