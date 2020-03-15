Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of March 15)

Even after a down week content-wise for Netflix last week, the streaming giant is rebounding this week with some major additions. Leading the way on the Netflix Originals front is Altered Carbon: Resleeved, an anime spinoff of the hit Netflix Original. Coincidentally enough, Season Two of the show premiered earlier in the month so should fans like the animated version, they’d be able to hop right over and binge the Anthony Mackie-starring sophomore outing of the show. Resleeved hits Netflix Thursday, March 19th.

As usual, Friday’s the biggest day of the week for the streamer when it comes to original content. Friday alone, ten different films and television shows will be added to the service — anything from Netflix Family’s Greenhosue Academy and Dino Girl Gauko to the Tiger King documentary and the Italian-language film Ultras. For fans of comedy, funnyman Bert Kreischer’s latest stand-up special is also set for release this week.

Fans of programming from The CW might also be happy to know both All American and Black Lightning hit the service this week, adding the latest seasons of each respective show on Tuesday, March 17th.

Sunday, March 15

Aftermath

Monday, March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Season Three*

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Tuesday, March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy*

All American, Season Two

Black Lightning, Season Three

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom*

Wednesday, March 18

Lu Over the Wall

Thursday, March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved*

Feel Good*

Friday, March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story*

Archibald’s Next Big Thing, Season Two*

Buddi*

Dino Girl Gauko, Season Two

Greenhouse Academy, Season Four*

The Letter for the King*

The Platform*

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker*

Ultras*

Tiger King*

* Denotes Netflix Original