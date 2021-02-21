Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of February 21)

It's the last full week of the month, and Netflix still has a handful of properties set for release in the coming days. Sunday, the first two films in The Conjuring franchise will be added to the service, letting bingers start their week off on a spooky note. Monday's an off day for the platform, before releasing two unscripted projects on Tuesday — a new stand-up special from Brian Regan, and a documentary looking at soccer legend Pelé.

As the week moves on, there are few other things sprinkled throughout, like the addition of Two Sentence Horror Stories' sophomore outing on Wednesday and an anime release (High-Rise Invasion) on Thursday. As with most other weeks, Friday is the busiest day of the week, with three new Netflix Originals and a Paul Rudd-starring feature (Our Idiot Brother) getting spots on Netflix.

