Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of November 15)

'tis the season for all things Christmas, and Netflix is preparing for a pretty large dump of holiday-themed content throughout the next couple of weeks. This week alone, the company is releasing a handful of Christmas movies, from Hallmark's A Very Country Christmas, to a pair of Netflix Originals in The Princess Switch: Switched Again and Alien Xmas. The former features the return of Vanessa Hudgens while the latter is an animated sci-fi romp where an elf at the North Pole mistakenly gives out a gift-stealing alien as a present.

On the licensed front, we've got our typically middle-of-the-month light load, with few well-known projects set for release throughout the week. Anchoring the properties from other content providers is Warner's V for Vendetta, the beloved 2005 adaptation of the classic Vertigo comic series. Sony's Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 is also on deck for release on Netflix this week, as are two seasons from both Survivor and America's Next Top Model.

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week.