Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of November 15)
'tis the season for all things Christmas, and Netflix is preparing for a pretty large dump of holiday-themed content throughout the next couple of weeks. This week alone, the company is releasing a handful of Christmas movies, from Hallmark's A Very Country Christmas, to a pair of Netflix Originals in The Princess Switch: Switched Again and Alien Xmas. The former features the return of Vanessa Hudgens while the latter is an animated sci-fi romp where an elf at the North Pole mistakenly gives out a gift-stealing alien as a present.
On the licensed front, we've got our typically middle-of-the-month light load, with few well-known projects set for release throughout the week. Anchoring the properties from other content providers is Warner's V for Vendetta, the beloved 2005 adaptation of the classic Vertigo comic series. Sony's Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 is also on deck for release on Netflix this week, as are two seasons from both Survivor and America's Next Top Model.
Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week.
Sunday, November 15
- America's Next Top Model, Seasons 19 & 20
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- The Crown, Season Four
- Hometown Holiday
- Survivor, Season 20 & 28
- V for Vendetta
- A Very Country Christmas