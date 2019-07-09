Marlon Wayans Comments on White Chicks 2

A few days ago Terry Crews shared some exciting news for fans of the 1994 comedy film White Chicks. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Crews revealed that he had spoken with Shawn Wayans who along with Marlon Wayans had written, produced, and starred in the film and that a sequel was in the works. Unfortunately, it seems like Crews’ excitement may have gotten the better of him. Marlon Wayans is now weighing in and things aren’t happening…yet.

In a post to Instagram, Wayans shared a photo of himself from White Chicks with a caption explaining that there’s no deal in place yet for the sequel.

“My face when @terrycrews tells the world White Chicks 2 is happening but we still don’t have a deal in place…” he wrote. “Now ever fanworld wise dms excitedly “IS THIS TRUE”?! Um… NO! Not yet.”

While it’s a bummer that Crews excitement may have led to inaccurate information, Wayans’ “not yet” still gives fans hope that there could still be a sequel. Released 15 years ago, the original White Chicks followed two black FBI agents Kevin (Shawn Wayans) and Marcus Copeland (Marlon Wayans) who find themselves having to escort a pair of white socialite sisters. However, things take a comedic turn when they are forced to pose as the sisters in order to solve a pair of kidnappings — complete with the agents donning whiteface to do so. The film received quite a bit of criticism for its use of lowbrow humor as well as some of the racial stereotypes employed by the film, but none of that stopped it from being a success at the box office, bringing in over $113 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing comedy films of 2004.

In the years since, White Chicks has become something of a cult classic and a sequel project was first announced by Sony a decade ago but was ultimately cancelled. Sequel chatter has popped a few times since then as well so it’s clear that there’s at least active interest, even if nothing is fully in place. As for those involved with White Chicks, many of the film’s key players have gone on to wider success. Director Keenen Ivory Wayans has continued to make comedy films along with both Marlon and Shawn while Crews has also gone on to do other films and is currently finding success for his role in the television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

What do you think? Are you disappointed that there are no solid plans for White Chicks 2 yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!