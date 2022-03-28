Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Draws Comparisons To Batman And Robin Meme

The 2022 Oscars will forever remain infamous thanks to the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the middle of the comedian’s segment onstage – and for proof of that look no further than the Internet, which is nearly breaking under the weight of so many memes and .gifs of the “Slap Heard ‘Round The World” being shared at once!
One meme that is definitely leading the pack takes Smith’s open-hand hit to Rock’s face and compares it to the famous meme of Batman doing the same to Robin. The results speak for themselves:
Videos by ComicBook.com
What Just Happened?!
Bruh should I go back and watch the Oscars now. Will Smith slapped the Rock and won an Oscar in one night lol #whatjusthappened pic.twitter.com/lZERS0JBAa— DontJinksMe (@dontjinksme) March 28, 2022
TFW when life and meme collide…
From Prince to King
We can now replace the Batman meme with Will Smiths pic.twitter.com/UZJsOjoxP3— Charlie Brown (@MiSt3rBr0wN) March 28, 2022
He came for King Richard, he left ‘King of Memes.’
Uncanny Resemblance
Batman & Robin VS Will Smith & Chris Rock.— Habis Nonton Film (@HabisNontonFilm) March 28, 2022
The resemblance is uncanny. #Oscars2022 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ffo7TREhzD
The resemblance is, truly, uncanny.
It’s International!
O Will Smith virou o Batman do meme no Oscar pic.twitter.com/F6Qg6wYUSe— Rosana 🚩⭐ (@petala456) March 28, 2022
If you don’t believe the slap was heard “’round the world…”
Goodbye, and Hello!
Say good bye to the Batman slap.— Estivel (@Estivel) March 28, 2022
Say hello to the Will Smith slapping Chris Rock meme. #Oscar pic.twitter.com/FdlB9xVPFF
Out with the old…
The Next Batman
Will Smith should 100% be the next Batman. pic.twitter.com/rOPUzptxus— Richard Robinson (@arrgeearr) March 28, 2022
looks like will smith is auditioning for batman. pic.twitter.com/sWGRquWmV0— clippy (@clippyfive) March 28, 2022
A lot of people think Will Smith is auditioning to be the next Batman.
Cemented In Art
Morreu meme do Batman— Giancarlo Rufatto (@rufatto) March 28, 2022
Nasceu meme do Will Smith pic.twitter.com/04T51VKwMU
These artists certainly work fast. Got to if you want to preserve a legacy!
Who Did It Better?
Who did it better?😉— Cross Da Playa🏀 (@PrinceOfToman) March 28, 2022
❤️ for Batman
🔁 for Will Smith pic.twitter.com/ISnLoRQB6t
The competition is on.
The Batman Did It
Will smith watched the batman right before the oscars and thought he was vengance 😂 pic.twitter.com/lI5yBx39oQ— harley ❓0❓❓ (@harleysuniverse) March 28, 2022
We all thought Joker would be the film that made society come undone…
Reality Is Meme’ing
2022, the years meme inspire reality…— Ley Lo (@Ley3Lo) March 28, 2022
From Spider-Man finger pointing to Batman bitch slap and You know I'm quite…
Thanks Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars for the bountiful memes we're about to receive. pic.twitter.com/b15HOvw5IC
Reality itself seems to be becoming a meme… #CanAnybodyHearUsScreaming