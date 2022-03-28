Movies

Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Draws Comparisons To Batman And Robin Meme

By

oscars-2022-will-smith-slaps-chris-rock-batman-robin-meme.jpg

The 2022 Oscars will forever remain infamous thanks to the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the middle of the comedian’s segment onstage – and for proof of that look no further than the Internet, which is nearly breaking under the weight of so many memes and .gifs of the “Slap Heard ‘Round The World” being shared at once! 

One meme that is definitely leading the pack takes Smith’s open-hand hit to Rock’s face and compares it to the famous meme of Batman doing the same to Robin. The results speak for themselves: 

What Just Happened?!

TFW when life and meme collide… 

From Prince to King

He came for King Richard, he left ‘King of Memes.’

Uncanny Resemblance

The resemblance is, truly, uncanny. 

It’s International!

If you don’t believe the slap was heard “’round the world…” 

Goodbye, and Hello!

Out with the old…

The Next Batman

A lot of people think Will Smith is auditioning to be the next Batman. 

Cemented In Art

These artists certainly work fast. Got to if you want to preserve a legacy! 

Who Did It Better?

The competition is on. 

The Batman Did It

We all thought Joker would be the film that made society come undone…

Reality Is Meme’ing

Reality itself seems to be becoming a meme… #CanAnybodyHearUsScreaming

