Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Draws Comparisons To Batman And Robin Meme

The 2022 Oscars will forever remain infamous thanks to the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the middle of the comedian’s segment onstage – and for proof of that look no further than the Internet, which is nearly breaking under the weight of so many memes and .gifs of the “Slap Heard ‘Round The World” being shared at once!

One meme that is definitely leading the pack takes Smith’s open-hand hit to Rock’s face and compares it to the famous meme of Batman doing the same to Robin. The results speak for themselves:

What Just Happened?!

Bruh should I go back and watch the Oscars now. Will Smith slapped the Rock and won an Oscar in one night lol #whatjusthappened pic.twitter.com/lZERS0JBAa — DontJinksMe (@dontjinksme) March 28, 2022

TFW when life and meme collide…

From Prince to King

We can now replace the Batman meme with Will Smiths pic.twitter.com/UZJsOjoxP3 — Charlie Brown (@MiSt3rBr0wN) March 28, 2022

He came for King Richard, he left ‘King of Memes.’

Uncanny Resemblance

Batman & Robin VS Will Smith & Chris Rock.



The resemblance is uncanny. #Oscars2022 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ffo7TREhzD — Habis Nonton Film (@HabisNontonFilm) March 28, 2022

The resemblance is, truly, uncanny.

It’s International!

O Will Smith virou o Batman do meme no Oscar pic.twitter.com/F6Qg6wYUSe — Rosana 🚩⭐ (@petala456) March 28, 2022

If you don’t believe the slap was heard “’round the world…”

Goodbye, and Hello!

Say good bye to the Batman slap.



Say hello to the Will Smith slapping Chris Rock meme. #Oscar pic.twitter.com/FdlB9xVPFF — Estivel (@Estivel) March 28, 2022

Out with the old…

The Next Batman

Will Smith should 100% be the next Batman. pic.twitter.com/rOPUzptxus — Richard Robinson (@arrgeearr) March 28, 2022

looks like will smith is auditioning for batman. pic.twitter.com/sWGRquWmV0 — clippy (@clippyfive) March 28, 2022

A lot of people think Will Smith is auditioning to be the next Batman.

Cemented In Art

Morreu meme do Batman

Nasceu meme do Will Smith pic.twitter.com/04T51VKwMU — Giancarlo Rufatto (@rufatto) March 28, 2022

These artists certainly work fast. Got to if you want to preserve a legacy!

Who Did It Better?

Who did it better?😉



❤️ for Batman

🔁 for Will Smith pic.twitter.com/ISnLoRQB6t — Cross Da Playa🏀 (@PrinceOfToman) March 28, 2022

The competition is on.

The Batman Did It

Will smith watched the batman right before the oscars and thought he was vengance 😂 pic.twitter.com/lI5yBx39oQ — harley ❓0❓❓ (@harleysuniverse) March 28, 2022

We all thought Joker would be the film that made society come undone…

Reality Is Meme’ing

2022, the years meme inspire reality…

From Spider-Man finger pointing to Batman bitch slap and You know I'm quite…

Thanks Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars for the bountiful memes we're about to receive. pic.twitter.com/b15HOvw5IC — Ley Lo (@Ley3Lo) March 28, 2022

Reality itself seems to be becoming a meme… #CanAnybodyHearUsScreaming