Will Smith Giving Everyone Two Free Months of Apple TV+ in Support of Emancipation

In support of his new movie Emancipation, Will Smith is giving his social media followers two free months of Apple TV+. Emancipation is an Apple TV+ original movie that stars Will Smith as a runaway slave named Peter who is searching for freedom in the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana. It's Smith's biggest project to date since he delivered a slap on live TV to Chris Rock during The 94th Academy Awards earlier this year. Various projects have since tried to distance themselves from the Oscar winner, but Apple is full-steam ahead on Emancipation, giving it a theatrical release to go along with its debut today, December 9th. If you don't happen to have a subscription to Apple TV+, today's your lucky day.

"Had to make sure my people got to see #Emancipation so I'm hookin' y'all up with a 2 month free trial of @appletvplus!! Link in bio," Will Smith said in an Instagram post. For those who don't feel like reading his post, they can watch a video of the actor explaining his reasoning for the trial offer. Smith says he's been reading the comments from fans saying they either don't have Apple TV+, or asking how they can watch Emancipation on its release day. He also adds that if you already subscribe to Apple TV+, then pass along the free trial "to your auntie."

Production Delays for Will Smith's Apple TV+ Movie Emancipation

August 2021 saw Emancipation starring Will Smith forced to halt production because of a positive COVID-19 test. A result was some of the crew members were forced to quarantine in Louisiana. Another change to Emancipation involved moving production from Georgia to Louisiana in protest of Georgia's voting restriction laws.

"At this moment in time, the nation is coming to terms with its history and is attempting to eliminate vestiges of institutional racism to achieve true racial justice," the filmmakers said in a joint statement. "We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access. The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting. Regrettably, we feel compelled to move our film production work from Georgia to another state."

Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer) is the director and executive producer of Emancipation. According to The New York Times, Apple executives had considered delaying the film until 2023, but that obviously isn't the case anymore. A December release does leave Emancipation eligible for awards consideration. The film is poised to be the first theatrical release for Smith following his Oscars slap controversy, with some reports speculating it could have potentially led to the actor winning back-to-back Oscars, following his Best Actor win this year for King Richard.