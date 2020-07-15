Wishbone Live-Action Movie In The Works

Universal Pictures and Mattel Films are teaming up to bring a PBS favorite to the big screen, and he goes by the name of Wishbone. Green Book producer Peter Farrelly is on board to produce a live-action Wishbone film, while Roy Parker will write the script. Robbie Brenner will executive produce, while Kevin McKeon will oversee the project as supervising producer for Mattel Films, and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal (via Deadline). The film will be based on the live-action series that ran from 1996 to 2001, which followed a Jack Russell terrier named Wishbone and his adventures through stories from classic literature. Now fans can see that play out on the big screen, though no release date was revealed just yet.

Wishbone is often seen with his owner Joe Talbot in our world, but once things head into the world of Wishbone's daydreams, we meet a lengthy list of other characters, and that's when viewers hear Wishbone talk. He also takes the form of a character in the story, though those in the real world only see an adorable dog, and can't hear him speak.

“Our deep library of iconic franchises continues to offer cinematic storytelling opportunities,” said Brenner. “We’re thrilled to be working with Peter Farrelly, Roy Parker and Universal to take the beloved dog classic into a new direction with a modern reimagination of the franchise.”

Just like the original show, this will be in live-action, but we're interested to see how the classic stories are handled. Hopefully, we get more information soon, but fans of the classic series at least have something to look forward to.

One of those classic adventures included Wishbone: Paw Prints of Thieves, and you can find the official description below to get an idea of the original series.

"Wishbone, a little dog with a big imagination, fantasizes that he is the hero of classic novels. Watch as this adventurous Jack Russell terrier leaps into literary adventures. Joe is almost suspended from school when he donates leftover cafeteria food to a local shelter. Joe's actions, motivated by generosity, spark Wishbone's imagination, and the Jack Russell terrier leaps into the classic tale of Robin Hood. Imagining that he is the hero of the people, his sense of justice leads him to rob from the rich to give to the poor. Wishbone is joined by Friar Tuck, Little John, and the beautiful Mai Marian in Sherwood Forest. But will Robin Hood and his merry men be arrested by the Sheriff of Nottingham? Will Joe be suspended from school after all?"

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.