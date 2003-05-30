Wrong Turn Reboot Poster Teases an All-New Threat

✖

Throughout the history of the Wrong Turn franchise, the villains have never had much of a reason to disguise themselves, as they use the woods to their advantage to avoid being identified, but a poster for the upcoming reboot Wrong Turn: The Foundation hints that we could see some of the antagonists embracing even more sinister outfits in order to pull off their horrifying crimes. While the upcoming film surely aims to revive the popularity of the franchise, which kicked off back in 2003, it's not necessarily a complete remake of the debut installment, instead embracing key components of the series to capture the attention of contemporary audiences.

The upcoming film was previously described as a "timely and topical meditation on society and its issues. A cross-country hiking expedition puts a group of friends in the land of an inclusive society, where they soon discover they are under a different rule of law, and may not be the victims they thought they were."

As you can see in the above poster, which was shared by one of the film's stars, it's possible to see all-new adornments from the film's threats.

This new installment was written by series creator Alan B. McElroy and directed by Mike P. Nelson (The Domestics), with The Foundation already being rated R for "strong bloody violence, grisly images, and pervasive language.”

The film stars Matthew Modine (Stranger Things, 47 Meters Down), Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night, Haunt), Bill Sage (Hap and Leonard), Emma Dumont (The Gifted), Valerie Jane Parker (Greenleaf), Chaney Morrow (Haunt), and David Hutchinson (American Horror Story).

The film will also star Dylan McTee, Adrian Favela, Adain Bradley, Jeremy Ambler, Cory Scott Allen, Gary Ray Stearns, Rhyan Elizabeth Hanavan, Vardaan Arora, Mark Mench, Joshua Stephen Campbell, Jennie Malone, Brian James Fitzpatrick, and Mark Angel.

In the original 2003 Wrong Turn, a group of friends go on a road trip through West Virginia and are diverted from their course due to a chemical spill. The friends then fall victim to a clan of mutated, cannibalistic killers, who pick them off one by one. The original film would go on to earn five subsequent installments, which included two sequels, two prequels, and one standalone film. The most recent entry, Wrong Turn 6: Bloodlines, debuted in 2014.

Wrong Turn: The Foundation is currently slated to hit select theaters on January 26th.

