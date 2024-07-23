Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Teaser Trailer Revealed

Tubi has released a trailer for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, the direct-to-streaming movie coming soon to their platform. The movie, which reunites the cast of Syfy’s beloved Wynonna Earp adaptation, will hold a panel at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday (if you’re around, check it out at 1:45pm in room 6A). This brief teaser is presumably just a shortened version of a full trailer that will debut at the convention, although no such announcement has been formally made. The series, which ran for four seasons, was never a ratings smash but developed a passionate fan base of “Earpers” and got some of the best reviews of any Syfy show in recent memory. Buoyed by great performances from a charming ensemble, the series centered on Wynonna Earp, a descendant of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp, as she tried to rid her hometown of Purgatory of evil spirits.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance was announced back in February when it was announced that the special would air on Tubi with showrunner Emily Andras penning the special and Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught) all reprising their roles. Another Wynonna Earp veteran, Paolo Barzman, is directing the special.

“There are definitely some nerves, but it’s kind of muddled with this ecstasy and excitement of actually putting on Waverly’s shoes again,” Provost-Chalkley said. “I haven’t been on set since we left, so that’s gonna be a whole thing, just to reconnect with that world. But I keep telling myself that if there’s any group that I want to do that with, it’s this family.”

Wynonna Earp is based on the comic book of the same name by Beau Smith, making it one of a number of books from the ’90s indie/Image boom that found its way to the screen.

Emily Andras has said that Wynonna Earp: Vengeance will take place after Season 4, and where it will pick back up Wynonna’s story. “Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in Purgatory, doing their thing. I think it’s going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home — maybe facing a challenge they’ve never faced before, something pretty intense. It’s all your favorite — hopefully — character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices.”

There’s no official timeline for release yet — although that might be another thing that changes by the time we get a full trailer. Watch out for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance soon on Tubi.