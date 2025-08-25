X-Men Star Says There’s “So Much” to Explore of the Character in MCU Future

The Apocalypse story in the X-Men comics is one of the most iconic and beloved narratives in Marvel Comics history, with 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse bringing to life the core components of that event. For a number of behind-the-scenes reasons, the movie didn’t entirely resonate with audiences or critics, with the domination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe overshadowing the exciting elements that the movie introduced. Ben Hardy debuted as Angel in Apocalypse, including his evolution into Archangel, and while a number of X-Men veterans are set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, Hardy claims he hasn’t gotten that call. However, he admitted that, like fans, he knows there’s a lot of cinematic potential for Angel in the MCU, whether he gets to be the one playing the role or not. Fans can next see Hardy in The Conjuring: Last Rites, which hits theaters on September 5th.

“I loved it. It was quite a small role in that movie. I think the character in the comic books … I would say this — but I do think amongst X-Men fans, it’s very much true — I think that there’s so much to explore there. I think it’s not really been explored that much on film,” Hardy confirmed to ComicBook. “And who knows? Whether it’s me or if it’s someone else, I’d love to do it, because I did so much research on that character and I’d love to bring that to the screen. But who knows? I’m waiting on a phone call, so just generate some buzz to at least give me the opportunity, please.”

After a trilogy of successful X-Men films, 2011’s X-Men: First Class served as a prequel to the original movies, while X-Men: Days of Future Past helped bring multiple generations of X-Men performers together. Apocalypse and the subsequent Dark Phoenix featured a blend of both generations’ casts, though the X-Men actors confirmed to be appearing in Doomsday are all from the original iteration of the characters. Whether we’ll get to see the second generation of X-Men actors joining the MCU is yet to be seen, though the cast and fans alike will agree on how much potential is left in characters who were underused in previous big-screen adventures.

As fans wait for updates on Hardy’s future with the MCU, they can see him in The Conjuring: Last Rites, which is described, “Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.”

Stay tuned for updates on the X-Men in the MCU. See The Conjuring: Last Rites when it hits theaters on September 5th.

