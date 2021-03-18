Justice League Fans Thank Zack Snyder on His Birthday
Today is March 1st and Zack Snyder's birthday, which seems to be the start of an exciting month for the director. Years after the film's theatrical release, Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max on March 18th. It took a passionate fan campaign to convince Warner Bros. Pictures to send the Snyder Cut to WarnerMedia's streaming service. After all of these years, Justice League fans are using Snyder's birthday as an opportunity to thank him for the films he's made and for returning to finish his cut of Justice League without pay. You can check out a sampling of what they've had to say below.
In May, Snyder expressed his thanks to the fans who supported the Snyder cut. "That was really an amazing time on the anniversary of the release and everyone was completely nuts, and the thing trending worldwide like number one worldwide, and just an outpour (of support)," Snyder said in an appearance on The Nice Cast. "Look, I'll be honest, what the fandom has done, and the amount of money they've raised for suicide awareness and everything they've done as far as being this force for good, you can't really put into words how amazing that is. If there was no movie, just what they've done to raise awareness for mental health, it's unbelievable. And I think the way they've been able to combine their love for the universe and the love for these characters and then with their social activism as far as trying to make the world a better place, it's kind of a crazy and beautiful thing, and for me it's humbling and amazing that all of this was around this movie. It's just a great thing."
Keep reading to see fans wishing Snyder a happy birthday. Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max on March 18th.
