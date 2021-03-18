Zack Snyder's Justice League 7XLP Vinyl Box Set Launches Today

After years of waiting, Zack Snyder's Justice League aka the "Snyder Cut" arrived on HBO Max last month with over four hours of footage. If you still haven't had enough, you can invest another four hours in Tom Holkenborg's soundrack for the film on vinyl thanks to Mondo.

Mondo is set to continue their DC film soundtrack series with the limited edition Zack Snyder's Justice League 7XLP box set, which will be available to pre-order here at the Mondo website for $200 starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET today, April 14th. Mondo's vinyl releases can sell out very quickly, so be ready before launch time to grab one.

This vinyl set includes four hours of Holkenborg's score pressed across 7 discs (with a laser etched B-Side on the final disc). It's all housed in a white and silver foil stamped hard shell slipcase. The individual sleeves feature images of Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Flash, Cyborg, Aquaman, and Darkseid.

If you are unfamiliar, Tom Hokenborg's Justice League score was largely scrapped after Joss Whedon came on board, but the Snyder Cut allowed both the director and the composer to indulge themselves. Mondo notes:

"But the big budget redemption arc of Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League presented Holkenborg with the opportunity to build upon what he had started many years ago, with new skills and tools - this time with no other cook in the kitchen but his director and friend. As pure as any film music expression has ever existed, Holkenborg's nearly-four hour opus is as bombastic and singular as the film it compliments, and we are honored to present the premiere physical release of this staggering work of expression."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.