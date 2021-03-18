Zack Snyder’s Justice League to Debut on HBO Max With Making Of Documentary

✖

HBO Max will release the Snyder Cut with a 30-minute documentary about the making of Zack Snyder's Justice League, according to the behind-the-scenes camera operator for Wonder Woman and Justice League. Cameraman Simon Firsht reveals the Thursday launch of filmmaker Zack Snyder's R-rated and four-hour director's cut of Justice League will be accompanied by a same-time debut of a Making Of special feature, which includes Firsht's "original 'never before seen' footage from the set and a major interview" with Snyder. Additionally, Firsht will film the virtual red carpet premiere hosted by Kevin Smith when the event goes live at 8 PM Pacific on Wednesday, March 17.

Firsht revealed the special making-of documentary on Instagram, writing: "The week has finally arrived for the Zack Snyder cut!! It's being released worldwide on Thursday March 18th along with a 30min documentary about the making of JL, which includes all my original ‘never before seen’ footage from the set and a major interview with Mr Snyder himself."

"I'm sooooo happy it’s finally going to be seen by all the fans that have made this unprecedented event happen," Firsht added. The half-hour documentary will be available to watch at the same time Zack Snyder's Justice League goes live on HBO Max, according to Firsht.

Snyder will host an exclusive virtual screening of his Snyder Cut on Thursday, March 18, at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. The event is free, but an active HBO Max subscription is required to join the live watch party event featuring commentary from the visionary filmmaker behind Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Along with the never-before-seen, 242-minute Zack Snyder's Justice League premiering on March 18, the filmmaker will later release the Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition in black-and-white. Snyder has described the black-and-white Justice Is Gray in IMAX as his "ideal version" of Zack Snyder's Justice League, calling it the "most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience" of them all.

In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

