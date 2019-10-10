First Three Zombieland: Double Tap Clips Released

The Zombieland sequel is gearing up for release in the form of a decade later’s Zombieland: Double Tap. As a result, the trailers, promotional materials, and clips are beginning to make their way online. In the video above, a trio of clips from Zombieland: Double Tap are compiled into one video. The clips show that the dynamic between the characters from the original film has not changed much, especially when new characters are introduced to the franchise and Woody Harrelson’s Tallahassee has no interest in helping them out. Of course, the extent of the apocalypse is also on display from a vast landscape shown from a bridge as Rule #18 slides into the frame, reminding fans to Limber Up and that the rules still apply!

Of course, there aren’t many zombies on display in the video above, but they will have a heavy presence in the upcoming movie. “As far as the zombies, yeah, I think our heroes are a little complacent because the zombies don’t present much of a challenge anymore,” director Ruben Fleischer shared with Fandango. “They’ve started to categorize them into different groups. There’s ones that they call Homers, who are kind of the dumber zombies. There are the Ninjas who are a little bit more crafty and they might sneak up on you. And then there’s the Hawkings, who are smarter zombies.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He adds, “Then there’s a new kind of zombie that they haven’t met before called a T-800, a name for the infamous Terminator. These T-800s are much more dangerous, threatening form of zombie. For the first time, I think our heroes feel like they’re in true jeopardy because of this newly evolved form of zombie.”

Unlike some other sequels that arrive a decade after their predecessors, Zombieland: Double Tap brings back the entire core cast of the first movie. Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin are all back in action, continuing the story of their characters in the zombie apocalypse. There are plenty of new faces joining the cast as well, including Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch. Director Ruben Fleischer and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also returned for the highly-anticipated sequel.

Are you excited for Zombieland: Double Tap? Can it recapture the magic of the original? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Zombieland: Double Tap releases in theaters on October 18.