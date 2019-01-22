‘Zombieland 2’ Rumored Plot Details Reveal New Types of Zombies

Rumored plot details for Zombieland‘s 10-years-later sequel report the emergence of three new breeds of zombies: Homers (less intelligent), Hawkings (intelligent) and Ninjas (the most deadly), according to SuperBroMovies.

The sequel finds veteran zombie fighters Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone) and younger sister Little Rock (Abagail Breslin), and Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) settled into post-apocalypse life and based out of the White House.

When the group splits after a strife between Columbus and Wichita, Little Rock takes off with newcomer Berkeley (Avan Jogia), prompting the trio to venture back out into the zombie-ridden world to reclaim their runaway friend. Along the way, Tallahassee encounters Nevada, a “female zombie-hunting badass” who acts as Tallahassee’s match.

Bill Murray, who played a bit role in the 2009 film, is reportedly set to return — this time with Ghostbusters co-star Dan Aykroyd in tow, both playing “fictional versions of themselves.”

Zombieland and Venom helmer Ruben Fleischer directs from a script penned by Dave Callaham (Godzilla, Wonder Woman 1984) and returning screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool, Deadpool 2). Fleischer’s involvement with Zombieland 2 is rumored to preclude him from directing the Venom sequel, which studio Sony Pictures has dated for October 2020.

“Well the reason we’re all doing it again is ’cause we all love the world of the movie so much,” Fleischer told ComicBook.com of returning for the long-gestating followup to the fan-favorite horror-comedy.

“I think it was a real touchstone for all, for me certainly ’cause it was my first movie, but I think for Emma and Jesse it was a really just significant movie in their evolution. And Woody paid me a huge compliment. I was on the phone with him the other day and he said he’s probably made over a hundred movies but the most fond memory he has is making Zombieland.”

The lengthy wait, Fleischer explained, was ensuring the script was shoot-ready before moving forward.

“We’ve been working on it for four years and have made sure that if we’re gonna do it again it’s at least as good if not better than the original,” he said.

“And finally I think we have a script that we all feel really confident in go making and yeah, ’cause it’s such a precious thing none of us want to tarnish its place, we only wanna build upon it.”

Zombieland 2 opens October 11.