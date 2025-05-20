Zootopia 2 Trailer Teases New Animals, Ke Huy Quan’s Snake Gary

Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes? The first Zootopia 2 teaser trailer slithered online on Tuesday morning, shedding light on the hiss-terical second case for dysfunctional police partners Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). The buddy cop comedy sends Judy and Nick to Marsh Market — a neighborhood of the titular mammal metropolis, home to semiaquatic mammals like otters, hippos, seals sea lions, and Nibbles the Beaver (Fortune Feimster) — in search of the blue-skinned Gary De’Snake (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom‘s Ke Huy Quan).

The new trailer, which will be attached to screenings of Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch in theaters this weekend, can be watched below.

In addition to Feimster as Nibbles and Quan as Gary, Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) will voice Dr. Fuzzby, Nick and Judy’s appointed quokka “therapy animal” helping the new partners through a rough patch. Pop star Gazelle (Shakira), Tundratown crime lord Mr. Big (Maurice LaMarche), and the slow-moving sloth Flash (Raymond S. Persi) from the 2016 original are also set to return.

Gary, described by Goodwin as a “creepy, slithery, highly venomous viper,” is “Zootopia’s first snake,” Quan added of the reptile revealed during D23 last year. The Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once actor, known for lovable roles in The Goonies and Loki, playfully teased that “like me, he is terrifying and villainous.”

The official logline for the sequel reads, “Detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.” The synopsis adds that the case of Gary De’Snake will be “the most perilous and intricate” of Judy and Nick’s careers.

The first Zootopia was a smash hit when it stampeded into theaters in 2016, grossing $1.025 billion at the global box office. The movie inspired the Zootopia-themed land at Shanghai Disneyland and the upcoming Zootopia: Better Together! show at — where else? — Disney’s Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World resort in Florida.

The nine-years-later followup is from Oscar winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer Zootopia, director/co-writer Encanto) and Byron Howard (director Zootopia, director Encanto), who direct from Bush’s script; Yvett Merino (Encanto) is producing for Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Disney — the studio that brought you such blockbuster sequels as last year’s “Inside Snout 2,” “Deadmule & Wolferine,” and “Moofasa” — will unleash Zootopia 2 only in theaters on Nov. 26.