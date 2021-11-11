New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Released

✖

Previously set to arrive last year, delayed until summer 2021, and now scheduled to arrive this fall, Sony Pictures has released one more trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife ahead of its premiere. The new film picks up decades after the original two movies in the franchise, with the family of Harold Ramis' Dr. Egon Spengler (played by Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace) finding out about his life as a Ghostbuster while also learning about the existence of the afterlife as a whole. Jason Reitman, son of producer and original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, stepped behind the camera for this one as well, which arrives November 11. Check out the trailer below!

He came out here for a reason. Watch the new trailer for @Ghostbusters: Afterlife, exclusively in movie theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/U8XwFW2E2G — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) July 27, 2021

"When you're talking about a big film like that that has so many secrets up its sleeve, I've got to be extremely careful when talking about it," co-writer Gil Kenan previously told the Just The Facts with Alex Zane podcast. "But I will say, from what we've been able to put out there, the important thing is communicating what is earnestly at the center of all this: which is us as writers, as storytellers, Jason and I, keeping the flame lit." It was also about "recontextualizing ... a lot of the things that we would take for granted in a Ghostbusters story," including the New York setting, "and doing away with it as a way of embracing what's at the soul of the story and the core of the mythology. All that stuff was foundational."

Part of keeping that flame lit is the return of classic cast members Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, all seemingly playing their original characters from the 1980s classics.

"I think he’s really got something. It was hard. It was really hard. That's why I think it’s gonna be good. We were just in it for a little while, but it was physically painful," Murray said about the project previously. "Wearing those packs is extremely uncomfortable. We had batteries the size of batteries. They now have batteries the size of earrings. It's still a really heavy thing to wear, all the time.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Also starring Paul Rudd, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim, Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on November 11.