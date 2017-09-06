The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Auditions For Star Wars

Yes, on tonight's episode of The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco auditioned for Star Wars…sort of. After Kaley Cuoco's character Penny got her part cut from an episode of NCIS, Leonard felt bad for her so he got here an audition for the new Star Wars movie. How did Leonard get Penny an audition for Star Wars? The same way that thousands of other people have gotten auditions for Star Wars. He utilized the online open casting call for the film. Leonard explained, "There's this thing online. You put yourself on tape and just send it in. Anyone can do it." When Penny objected that it was just a PR stunt, Leonard said, "Even if it is, you have a huge advantage because you're an actual actress. Most of the people doing this are just weirdos and nerds. Wolowitz sent his in two days ago." Leonard added, "Maybe it is a longshot, but sometimes longshots happen. Luke Skywalker was only given one chance to destroy the Death Star. He had to get a torpedo in an exhaust port that was only two meters wide, but with the help of The Force…wow, I can feel you hating me right now."