The Mandalorian's Ming-Na Wen Reported to Reprise Her Star Wars Role in Season 2

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is in full swing and we've already seen the unexpected return from some previously thought to be one-off characters like Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) and the Mythorol (Horatio Sanz). One person we have been dying to see show up again after season one is Fennec Shand, the character played by Agents of SHIELD's Ming-Na Wen. In fact, we compiled a list of characters we'd like to see return and she was on it. Well, it appears we may be getting our wish! According to Fantha Tracks, a recent episode of Rebel Force Radio featured James Arnold Taylor (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), who let it slip that he saw Wen filming a scene with Gina Carano (Cara Dune) during a set tour.

Unfortunately, the moment has since been cut from the episode, but one viewer apparently caught the mention before it was taken out. You can check out the call-out on Twitter below:

Did he give away something regarding the Mandalorian??? Ming-Na Wen on set ... 😳 — Todd McBain (@beastieradio) November 21, 2020

Fennec's fate was left up in the air last season after she shot by Calican. While it seemed she may have been left for dead, a mysterious pair of boots walked up to her body at the end of the episode. Many speculate they may have been Boba Fett’s, and considering we caught a glimpse of Temuera Morrison in the season two premiere, we would not be surprised if it all tied together.

While we'll have to wait and see if Wen will actually be returning, one thing we do know about season two is that it featured more of Pedro Pascal (Mando) on set. In a recent interview with Variety, Pascal confirmed that he was around more for season two.

"If there were more than just a couple of pages of a one-on-one scene, I did feel uneasy about not, in some instances, being able to totally author that," Pascal explained about playing the role. "But it was so easy in such a sort of practical and unexciting way for it to be up to them. When you’re dealing with a franchise as large as this, you are such a passenger to however they’re going to carve it out. It’s just so specific. It’s 'Star Wars.'"

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian debut on Disney+ on Fridays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.