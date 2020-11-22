The Mandalorian: Horatio Sanz Celebrates His Return to Star Wars
Horatio Sanz is best known for his time on Saturday Night Live, but did you know he was also in the very first episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian? In fact, we recently put his character, the Mythrol, on our list of the show's best side characters. The Mythrol was Mando's very first bounty of the series, which set the tone for the live-action Star Wars show. We were very excited to see Sanz return this week in the episode directed by Carl Weathers, who also plays Greef Karga on the series.
"Chapter 12: The Seige" saw the Mythrol working off his debt to Greef and being forced to join Mando and Co on a dangerous adventure on Nevarro, which has left us with some exciting questions about the show connecting to the Star Wars sequels.
This week, Sanz has taken to social media to celebrate being back on The Mandalorian by responding to fans, Weathers, and more. The actor is clearly excited to be a part of the Disney+ series (who wouldn't be?!). While he didn't respond to every single fan tweet this week like Weathers (forever the sweetest thing), he has been interacting with folks in the Star Wars fandom. You can check out some of his posts from Twitter and Instagram below...
Bold Claim
Yousa crazy https://t.co/7nK3N9YjxO— Horatio Sanz (@MrHoratioSanz) November 20, 2020
Keeping Secrets
I was sworn to secrecy. Thanks for the love , Estar gwars nation! https://t.co/nuaDYThlip— Horatio Sanz (@MrHoratioSanz) November 20, 2020
Love For Carl
It was a pleasure 🙌 great job, Sir! https://t.co/eQ4gVv6Q7j— Horatio Sanz (@MrHoratioSanz) November 20, 2020
Iconic Throwback
House PARTY! https://t.co/bZ1wxU5FUF— Horatio Sanz (@MrHoratioSanz) November 21, 2020
Fan Appreciation
Thank you kindly, Jake.— Horatio Sanz (@MrHoratioSanz) November 21, 2020
Keep fighting the good fight. Oh yeah...May the force be with you!
Congrats, Horatio
