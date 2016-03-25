Why Batman V. Superman’s Barbara Gordon Should Be Oracle

Recently, a rumor pegging Jena Malone as Barbara Gordon in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice hit the Internet. It's unclear whether Malone will appear in flashbacks or as part of the main story, but given the dark and cinematic undertones of the DC Cinematic Universe, we can count on Malone not playing the plucky, selfie-taking Batgirl currently saving hipsters in DC's current comics. It would make more sense for Barbara Gordon to appear in her Oracle persona, the powerful hacker and information broker anonymously assisting Batman and other superheroes in the digital age.

Gordon, of course, first appeared in the comics as a new version of Batgirl. Batgirl served as a second teen sidekick for Batman and a potential love interest for Robin throughout most of the Silver Age. However, the Joker cut Barbara's career as Batgirl short when he ambushed and crippled her in Alan Moore's controversial The Killing Joke graphic novel. When DC made The Killing Joke canon and left Barbara in a wheelchair, Suicide Squad writer John Ostrander reinvented her as the mysterious Oracle, a superhero that operated totally via computer.

Honestly, I hate The Killing Joke and I feel that story used Barbara as a lazy way for the Joker to inflict harm on Batman and Commissioner Gordon. While I have no desire to see any part of The Killing Joke referenced in Batman v. Superman, there's no denying that Barbara as Oracle would be a compelling addition to the DC Cinematic Universe. Oracle introduces a modern superhero to moviegoers, one whose "power set" is very much based in the real world. Oracle also acts as a powerful ally to Batman, an all seeing eye in the sky who helps level the playing field against the otherworldly Superman. From a logistical standpoint, it makes sense for Batman to have Oracle's aid during the battle.

Oracle would also fit well into the DC Cinematic Universe and gives WB several options with which to expand. The character has a long history with the Suicide Squad and her appearance or mention in the upcoming Suicide Squad movie would help show the depth and interconnectedness of the DC Cinematic Universe. Oracle has the possibility to be the DC Cinematic Universe's version of Nick Fury or Phil Coulson, a character that can tie the entire universe together in a unique and natural way. Given that Cyborg (who largely took over Oracle's role in the New 52) looks to be introduced first as an unpowered teen and Martian Manhunter (the animated Justice League Unlimited's chief organizer and coordinator) seems to be absent from the DC Cinematic Universe, Oracle is a natural choice for recruiting DC's other heroes for the Justice League on Batman's behalf.

Introducing Oracle would also continue WB's push to introduce a diverse cast of heroes and villains into the DC Cinematic Universe. Oracle is unique in that she's both a character who overcame a disability, but isn't solely defined it either. As many consider Oracle to be Barbara's most recognizable and iconic alias, DC could bring her into the DC Cinematic Universe without being accused of pandering for diversity's sake. Plus, introducing Oracle gives WB the option of making a possible Birds of Prey franchise, thus showing that DC's female representation isn't limited to just Wonder Woman.

Regardless, most fans will be happy if WB uses Barbara Gordon, either as Batgirl or Oracle. Jena Malone is a talented actress and would do the character justice either way. Given the general dark tone of the DC Cinematic Universe and how quickly they're trying to build the world, Oracle makes the most sense to appear in Batman v. Superman.

Do you want to see Oracle in DC's Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments. And to see when each film hits theaters, head to ComicBook.com's Comic Book Movie release schedule here.