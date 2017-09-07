The Walking Dead: Has Daryl’s Fate Been Accidentally Leaked?

With 27 characters set to die on The Walking Dead season three finale, many fans are fearful that fan favorite Daryl Dixon will be one of them. Walking Dead producers and writers had repeatedly said that no one is safe on the show, and there is no way they could prove that statement better than by killing off Daryl Dixon. However, with Norman Reedus becoming sort of an ambassador for the show, making numerous public appearances and starring in a spinoff video game, would AMC really allow his death just to prove a point? Well, we've uncovered something that should make Daryl Dixon fans sleep a little bit better at night. In the making of footage from last week's Walking Dead episode, Property Manager John Sanders revealed a potential spoiler for Daryl Dixon's fate in season three. When talking about Daryl's new Stryker 380 crossbow, Sanders says, "They decided to introduce it this season instead of next season, which was the plan." If there was a plan to introduce the new crossbow next season, then that's a pretty good indication that Daryl is safe and a part of season four.