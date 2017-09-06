The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun "Yes, I’m Worried About Glenn"

The cast of The Walking Dead has started the press push for the October 11, 2015 launch on AMC, and in the process is letting out some choice teases for the sixth season of the massive cable comic book hit.

In a feature at NY Daily News, stars Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, and Melissa McBride talked about the new season.

"We are unashamedly a zombie show, and we will give you more zombies than you have ever seen before," Lincoln said. Perhaps he's hinting, then, at zombie herds, which started showing up in earnest around the same point in the story in the comic books. "I know I say this every year, but I think this time we've maxxed out on what we're capable of doing. It's the biggest, most ambitious season yet, and the crew have brutalized themselves to get this made."

Of course, that means the cast, or their characters anyway, are likely to get brutalized, too. With certain characters being added, and points being reached in the comic book's story, there are two characters in particular who might be in quite a bit of danger this year. Steven Yeun recognizes this, both in other characters and in his own, Glenn.

"This season, we get to pull the camera out a little bit further and see the world for what it is. You have to either catch up - or be completely taken out," Yeun said. "Yes, I'm worried about Glenn. But we're still in the middle of filming. There's still a lot of story to tell, and a lot of different stories to tell from the graphic novels."

Indeed, Andrew Lincoln promises some bright sides, and "more hope at one point than we've ever felt before. That's new for us." But don't expect that in the season premiere, which he likens to "a bow being pulled back, and in the last 30 seconds of the premiere, that bow is released, the arrow flies, and the next eight episodes are about the fallout from what happened in those last 30 seconds."

Sounds like a heck of a first half of the season, and Melissa McBride says even for someone like Carol, there may be something that "Carol can't handle."

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, October 11 at 9 PM Eastern on AMC.