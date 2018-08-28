Amazon Celebrates the Power Rangers 25th Anniversary With a One-Day Sale

On August 28th, 1993 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers made its debut. Today, Amazon is celebrating the 25th anniversary of that momentous event with a one-day Gold Box sale on select Power Rangers products from Bandai!

You can shop the entire sale right here. It includes action figures, role play gear, and more with prices that are discounted between 25% and 48%. While you’re at it, you might want to check out all of the new Power Rangers figures released by Bandai. These will be among the last Power Rangers products released by Bandai before Hasbro takes over the license.

On a related note, the Funko Power Rangers Lord Drakkon Pop figure was recently revealed as a Previews Exclusive limited to only 30,000 units. Previews Exclusive figures are reserved for comic books stores and select specialty shops, and Entertainment Earth just happens to be one of those shops. That’s why you can pre-order the figure right here with shipping slated for February.

This is the easiest, guaranteed option when it comes to getting one of the Lord Drakkon Pops for your collection, so take advantage of it while you can. The official description reads:

“Lord Drakkon is back, seeking power and might as a new PREVIEWS exclusive Funko POP! figure. No Ranger is safe from this detailed vinyl figure of the evil green Ranger, an alternate-reality version of Tommy Oliver. Limited to only 30,000 pieces worldwide, this collectible figure of the Power Rangers tyrant Lord Drakkon features the familiar stylized Funko design and comes in a collector-friendly window box package.”

Funko also released a wave of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Pop figures in celebration of the 25th anniversary, and they’re sculpted to resemble the cast from the show!

Right off the bat, you’ll want to add the exclusive 6-inch, glow-in-the-dark Megazord to your collection. Popularity has pushed ship date out until November on that one, so grab it now before it sells out or moves back further. Continue on for the complete list of figures, which includes links to the pre-order pages.

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Rita Repulsa

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Goldar

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Lord Zedd

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Blue Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Green Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Red Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Pink Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Black Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Yellow Ranger (No Helmet)

Additional Funko Pop exclusives from the Power Rangers 25th anniversary wave that are still available to order include Pudgy Pig and Pumpkin Rapper at GameStop, and a special edition Dino Megazord at Target. A Black and Gold Megazord debuted at Power Morphicon earlier this month, and will now hit your wallet pretty hard on eBay.

