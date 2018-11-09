Go Go Power Rangers Artist Reveals Red Ranger Redesign

Dan Mora’s work on BOOM! Studios and Hasbro’s Go Go Power Rangers has been well received by fans, and we’re pretty sure this redesign of the Red Ranger will be too.

Mora posted a slick redesign of the Red Ranger Jason Scott on social media and going by the comments fans definitely want to see a similar design given to the rest of the team. The new look still features the iconic red and white color scheme, though the diamond in the middle of the chest is a slightly bluer hue, and mostly likely glows a bit. The diamond is also not part of a pattern any longer, as the white areas by each arm are connected to the white collar, which also has a red inset and a small blue light, matching the main diamond. There are also other small blue accents on the shoulders and on the torso areas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The arms and gloves have also received a drastic change, as the white and red interweave a bit, giving it a more modern and less glove-like appearance. The boots are mostly white with red accents, though the diamond design is also cut towards the top.

View this post on Instagram #powerrangers A post shared by Dan Mora Chaves (@dan_mora_c) on Nov 8, 2018 at 12:51pm PST

As for the helmet, it is mostly kept the same, though there are white accents on the top and the eyes are white instead of black, unifying the theme.

This redesign doesn’t appear to be part of any upcoming or current BOOM! Studios work, as when a fan asked if it was Mora replied “nop :/”. Whether that means it was part of something that ended up on the cutting room floor or is just something he did for fun, we will say we would love to see the rest of the team in this style as well. Who knows, maybe we will someday.

You can check out the art in the post above.

You can see more of Mora’s work on the cover to Go Go Power Rangers #14, which is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Eleonora Carlini with a cover by Dan Mora. The official description is included below.

“Separated for the first time since becoming Power Rangers, the teens must use their wits and inner strength to overcome the odds and distance between them, just as Rita Repulsa comes ever closer to unearthing her ultimate weapon!”

Go Go Power Rangers #14 is in comic stores on November 14th.

Do you want to see more of this design? Let us know in the comments!