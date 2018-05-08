‘Go Go Power Rangers’ Writer Addresses Popular Drakkon Universe Fan Theory

Power Rangers fans have come up with some cool theories regarding the comic universe, but Go Go writer Ryan Parrott had to shoot one of the more popular ones down.

One of the more popular theories amongst fans said that the Go Go Power Rangers series, which kicks off right after the Rangers first get their powers, is actually set within the Drakkon Universe, revealing the early days of the Rangers before they either die or become part of the Coinless in Drakkon’s rise to power. In an interview with the Ranger Danger Podcast Parrott cleared up whether or not the theory has any validity.

“Yeah, so I have been debating whether I’m going to answer this question at all because by not answering it actually makes it more interesting, but unfortunately I will answer it and tell you that it does not take place in the Coinless universe,” Parrott said.

When asked if he was lying just to cover up a good reveal, Parrott laughed and joked that is always something to assume with his words, but he is actually telling the truth here.

“You know what, you should always, you should take everything I say at sort of a non-zero chance (laughs), but to be, I’m going to be honest, it’s not,” Parrott said. “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Go Go Power Rangers are in the same universe. I mean it’s a cool idea and if we had been smarter writers maybe we would’ve started with that, and that would’ve been a crazy reveal, but I like that they take place in sort of the prime universe.”

While Parrott’s book isn’t set in the Darkkon Universe, he did admit that the theory is great. “I’m sorry to debunk that really cool theory,” Parrott said.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #9 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora with colors by Raul Angulo and letters by Ed Dukeshire. Variant covers were provided by Miguel Mercado, Audrey Mok, Dylan Todd, and Natacha Bustos. You can check out the official description below.

“As the Rangers deal with the fallout of Rita’s sinister plan and Matthew’s startling return, a new threat emerges with a shocking connection to Lord Drakkon.”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #9 is in comic stores now.