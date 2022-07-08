Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Panel Announced for San Diego Comic-Con

Power Rangers fans will want to keep an eye on San Diego Comic-Con, as BOOM! Studios just announced a brand new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers panel titled Charge to 100 and Beyond! The panel is set to be a celebration of 100 issues and over five years of ongoing Power Rangers comics from BOOM!, and the panel will include Ryan Parrott, Matthew Groom, Dafna Pleban, Melissa Flores, and Allyson Gronowitz. Not only will it celebrate the impressive run so far, but the Beyond in that title suggests we’ll get some hints as to what is next for the series, perhaps including a tease of the new creative team.

We’ll have to wait and see if that ends up happening, but if you happen to be at Comic-Con this year, you can check out the panel on Thursday, July 21st at 2:00 PM in Room 25ABC. You can also check out the full description in the official post below.

Issue #100 will be Parrott’s final issue on the series, a series he’s been a part of since Go Go Power Rangers first graced the shelves. When his final issue was announced, Parrott shared a thank you to the fans for letting him play in this epic toybox.

“Well, all good things I suppose, right? Honestly, if you would have told me six years ago that I’d have the amazing fortune of not only working with so many incredibly talented people on so many wonderful Ranger titles, but I would also accumulate over 100 issues of content, I would have questioned your sanity. But somehow… here we are. From Ranger Slayer to the Turtle Rangers, it’s been a transformative experience, both personally and professionally.” Parrott said. “Not many people get a chance to play with their favorite toys for a living, so to all the Ranger fans who have been so encouraging and supportive over the years, you’ll never know how much your kind words meant when I was struggling to hit a deadline or find the right line of dialogue. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone… and I sincerely hope that I was able to add just a few cool bricks to the already amazing wall of the Power Ranger franchise.”

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with an amazing array of creative talent on 100 issues about everyone’s favorite teens with ‘tude. We never could have imagined just how incredible the response would be from longtime MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS fans and new readers but thanks to you all, we’ve reached an incredible milestone in the legacy of this series, and we can’t wait to continue surprising you with shocking twists, new fan-favorite characters, and a deeper exploration into all that the Power Rangers universe has to offer,” said Dafna Pleban, Editor, BOOM! Studios.

“Thank you to Ryan Parrott, who has been a part of this universe, and these characters, for over a half a decade, to all the writers and artists who have brought these stories to life on the page, and to all the fans who have supported their adventures throughout the years,” Pleban said.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 will hit comic stores and digital platforms this September, and the panel will take place on July 21st at 2:00 PM.

