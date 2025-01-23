Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reveals First Details on New Toy Line

Play video

The status of the Power Rangers franchise has been a bit murky over the past year, but it seems to be ramping up again, and now we have a tease of the long-awaited return of the toy line. As announced last year, Hasbro will no longer be handling the production of Power Rangers toys, as Playmates Toys will be taking over and introducing a new toy line later this year. Not much has been said about that toy line in the months since, but more details are incoming it seems, as now Playmates has revealed the name of the new line will be Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition and teased more details to come.

The official Power Rangers account and the Playmates Toys account teamed up for a new post, revealing the logo for the toy line and then adding the caption, “Get ready for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers RE-IGNITION with a new morphinominal collection. Stay tuned for more…”

The previous Power Rangers toy collection was known as the Lightning Collection, and while it was cut short, it would still deliver 15 main waves of 6-inch figures as well as a variety of two-packs, deluxe monsters, and exclusives. The final figures were released in 2023, so Power Rangers was pretty much absent from pegs throughout 2024, but that is thankfully going to change sometime in 2025.

It is expected that more information and perhaps even the first in-person reveals will be revealed at this year’s Toy Fair, which takes place form March 1st to March 4th. A tease of things starting now would make sense if Toy Fair is the big debut, and hopefully we’ll also get details of a release date for the first wave of toys from the collection there as well.

Playmates holds licensing rights to develop additional cross-category Power Rangers products that include action figures, blasters, plush, role play, vehicles, and accessories, and they will distribute across all regions except for Asia. That said, Hasbro still retains the entertainment rights to the franchise, and also will feature Power Rangers products on Hasbro Pulse and at special events like San Diego Comic-Con.

In the original announcement, Playmates’ SVP of Marketing Karl Aaronian said, “We are honored to work with Hasbro on the reimagination of this iconic franchise’s toy line for long time fans and a new generation of children. Playmates and Hasbro speak the same toy language and share a passion for POWER RANGERS, a multi-generational phenomenon that has stood the test of time.

“Playmates’ ability to interpret character-based story telling in highly detailed, innovative, and affordable products has revitalized several iconic brands, they are the perfect fit to fully expand the POWER RANGERS franchise,” said Casey Collins, President of Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro. “While we’ll continue to provide oversight and direction on future POWER RANGERS product ranges, Playmates will leverage its action figure and accessory design, development and marketing expertise to create an entirely new play and collecting experience for fans of all ages. With two powerhouse companies coming together to support a powerhouse brand, the potential is limitless!”

Are you excited for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition? You can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!