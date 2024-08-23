Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Usagi Yojimbo Reveals First Look Preview (Exclusive)

The Power Rangers are heading to feudal japan for their latest crossover, bringing them face to face with a Stan Sakai icon. BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse Comics, and Hasbro are teaming up for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Usagi Yojimbo crossover one-shot, and we’ve got your exclusive first look preview right here on ComicBook! The new one-shot will be written by an all star team of Power Rangers favorite Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rogue Sun), illustrated by Shawn Daley (Ogre), colored by James Fenner (Jim Henson’s The Storyteller: Shapeshifters), and lettered by Ed Dukeshire (Once & Future), and the anticipated team-up between the Rangers and Yojimbo will hit stores in September of this year. You can find a preview of the new one-shot on the next slide.

Back In Time

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Usagi Yojimbo will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Stan Sakai’s beloved Ronin Rabbit in style, as the Rangers find themselves transported back to the Edo era of Japan. Once they arrive they are thrown into a series of events that will eventually see them collide with Yojimbo, and hopefully he can help them find a way back home to their time. You can find the official description below.

“During a routine Rita Repulsa attack, the Rangers’ morphers do something unexpected…by hurling them back to the Edo era of Japan! Upon arriving at their historic destination, the mysterious Ogasawara begs the Rangers for their help. But the enemy they face isn’t what they were expecting…and our band of heroes will have to face a painful revelation if they want to save the day and return home.”

Cover Rundown

The new issue will feature a main cover by Taurin Clarke (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), along with slick variant covers by Stan Sakai with colors by Emi Fujii, Jared Cullum (Usagi Yojimbo: Ice and Snow), Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return), and Takeshi Miyazawa (Mech Cadets). You can find the full rundown below.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Usage Yojimbo #1 hits comic stores on September 25th, and you can find the full preview on the next slide.

Are you excited for the Power Rangers and Usage Yojimbo crossover? You can talk all things Power Rangers and comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!

Main Cover By Taurin Clarke

Variant Cover By Stan Sakai and Emi Fujii

Variant Cover By Jared Cullum

Variant Cover By Goni Montes

Foil Variant Cover By Stan Sakai and Emi Fujii

Foil Variant Cover By Taurin Clarke

Variant Cover By Takeshi Miyazawa

BOOM! Direct Reserve Variant Cover By Goni Montes

Numbers Disadvantage

Showing Mercy

Lone Defender

What’s A Boar?

Time To Throw Down

Trip Through the Unknown

Back In Time