Shattered Grid: Mighty Morphin Teams Up With Time Force In ‘Power Rangers’ #26

Power Rangers Shattered Grid will be an epic celebration of the 25th anniversary and will feature one of the coolest team-ups of all time.

BOOM! Studios revealed today that the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will be getting some help against the armies of Lord Drakkon, and that will include a morphinominal team-up with the Power Rangers Time Force team.

As you can see in the new preview, Time Force’s Pink Ranger Jen Scotts is featured front and center on the cover, and the help couldn’t come at a better time for the Mighty Morphin team.

“Power Rangers: Shattered Grid delivers Power Rangers team-ups you’ve never seen before – and that all begins with the arrival of the Pink Time Force Ranger,” said Dafna Pleban, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “BOOM! Studios and Saban Brands are working closely to make sure every issue of this event feels like the biggest Power Ranger comic you’ve ever read…until the next issue, which is somehow even bigger!”

Time Force is one of the most popular seasons in the Power Rangers franchise and has seen an even bigger boom thanks to Power Rangers HyperForce, which also has links to the fan favorite team.

Even more Rangers are expected to be a part of Shattered Grid, an event that has been in the planning since the series first launched.

“Call me sentimental, but I love anniversaries. Over the last two years, I’ve been weaving threads in the pages of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, all leading to the 25th anniversary of the franchise,” Higgins said. “Shattered Grid is a massive Power Rangers event that’s both a celebration of the property and also the largest comics story I’ve ever tackled. Lord Drakkon’s plan is so much bigger than our Rangers, our world, and even our universe. The Grid is shattering, every Power Ranger in all of existence is at risk, and it’s going to take more than just the Mighty Morphin team to stand against Drakkon’s armies.”

You can find the official description of the issue below, and more covers for the issue can be viewed in the gallery.

“In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26, from writer Kyle Higgins and artist Daniele di Nicuolo, Lord Drakkon’s victory seems assured—unless the Rangers can find a way to team up with another team of Power Rangers they’ve never met before! This issue features a main cover by Jamal Campbell (Green Arrow), with variant covers by Jordan Gibson (America) and Carlos Villa (Lockjaw).”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 hits comic shops this April.