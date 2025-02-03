Power Rangers Fans Get Major Streaming Surprise (And It’s Free)

Power Rangers fans just got a major streaming surprise completely for free as it’s now easier to watch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie than ever before. The Power Rangers franchise has gone dormant following its celebration of the 30th anniversary for the TV series, and it all came to an end without any kind of new project on the horizon. But like the last time the Power Rangers franchise had gone inactive after a series finale, fans are now using this time to instead go back and celebrate some of the biggest and brightest releases from the series’ over 30 year history.

Now it’s easier to do so than ever before as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie is now streaming completely for free with Tubi. This is the best streaming option for the classic 1995 movie than there ever has been, and Tubi is actually a pretty great streaming service for Power Rangers fans overall. With the addition of this movie to the platform, it now joins multiple seasons of the TV series, and even multiple seasons of the original Super Sentai franchise that inspired it in the first place.

What Is MMPR: The Movie?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie was a real game changer for the Power Rangers‘ franchise history. Power Rangers was already a successful TV series, but the feature film really helped to put the franchise on the map in a whole different kind of way. The series then continued with a full third season with even more changes to its characters, but then the Power Rangers franchise rebooted itself several different times with new casts, characters, ideas, and even timelines in the year since. This is where it truly became a fully multimedia franchise that people would pay attention to.

It was an entirely original story as well. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie might be inspired and even feature some of the same characters from the original TV series, it focuses on a brand new villain named Ivan Ooze who comes the closest to fully destroying Angel Grove in the series’ history too. It was meant as a way for all kinds of fans to be introduced to the franchise, and still remains one of the most impactful releases for the Power Rangers series to this day.

What’s Next for Power Rangers?

As of the time of this publication, unfortunately there is no sign of a new TV or movie project in sight for Power Rangers. While a new toy line from Playmates is currently in the works for a release in the near future, the actual Power Rangers TV or film series is currently dormant. There was news of a potential new movie reboot being in the works late last year, but nothing of real substance has been revealed outside of the initial rumors that Paramount might have been fast tracking the idea.

If a new movie does eventually make its way to screens, it might just be another take on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as seen with Power Rangers in 2017. The film didn’t quite land with audiences, but the original Mighty Morphin brand remains the strongest in Power Rangers overall. If there’s any chance of a reboot, and any chance of it being a success, then a reboot of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series is probably the way to go despite dedicated fans saying otherwise. For a good example as to why, go back and check out this movie now streaming for free with Tubi.