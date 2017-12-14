2017 Holiday Gift Guide for Power Rangers Fans

It’s that time of year when Power Rangers fans all over the world have the chance to get or give some amazing swag, and hopefully, our 2017 holiday guide can help point you in the right direction.

The good news is that there are plenty of options, as Power Rangers is still going strong after 24 years. Whether you’re a fan of classic seasons like Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers In Space, or Time Force or a more recent fan of seasons like Dino Charge and Ninja Steel, the options are plentiful.

Power Rangers started in 1993 with Mighty Morphin and continues to this day with the latest 2017 installment, Power Rangers Ninja Steel. Next year will be the franchise’s 25th anniversary, which Saban will celebrate during 2018’s Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel. Odds are, regardless of age, you know a Power Rangers fan, and this guide should give you some great gift ideas.

For ease of use, we’re going to break this guide down into five distinct sections: New Fan, Collectors, Mighty Morphin, the Gamers, and the Readers. There could be more of course, but these pretty much sum up the bigger areas.

With that said, let’s get started, shall we?

For the New Fan

The latest season of Power Rangers is Ninja Steel, and it is the most readily available season as far as toys go. You’ll find several Ranger figures, including Blue, Pink, Yellow, Red, and White at any store, and there are already Super Ninja Steel figures hitting stores as well.

If you’re looking for something a bit more all ages, you can’t go wrong with Imaginext’s line of Power Rangers items. The Imaginext figures are smaller in size, which means you can collect a ton of them and not take up that much space. So far the line only includes Mighty Morphin, but there’s plenty to love, including some stellar Zord like the White Ranger Tiger Zord, Blue Ranger Triceratops, and Black Ranger Mastodon. The Command Center set is awesome as well, which includes an Alpha 5 figure and Zordon.

Younger fans also have access to the Mega Construx Power Rangers line, which is aimed at three years and up. Highlights include the Sabertooth Zord, Power Rangers Movie Showdown set (featuring the Blue Ranger), and the Movie Megazord set.

If you have a fan who wants to experience more of the franchise, grab them a Netflix gift card, as the streaming service has all of the Power Rangers seasons currently available to view.

For the Collector

If you’ve been collecting a long time, chances are you might already have some of the more popular Rangers. For those who don’t though, Bandai America’s line of Legacy figures is your best shot at completing your collection, and the line has grown to include Mighty Morphin, Dino Thunder, Zeo, In Space, and Power Rangers movie figures. Ninja Steel figures and Psycho Ranger figures are coming in the near future, so now is as good a time as any to start collecting them.

If you’re more into high-end collectibles, you can pick up the Tamashii Nations Figuarts Green Ranger figure or the Super Mini-Pla Dragonzord and Megazord Model Kits. A step up price wise will get you the Legacy Red Ranger Power Sword, and a huge step up will net you the White Ranger life-size bust. On that one, it might just be better to get them a Sideshow Collectibles gift certificate.

Some sites still have older items in stock, including these fantastic Time Force plushies and other classic figures.

‘Mighty Morphin’ Fan

It’s hard to argue how popular Mighty Morphin continues to be with fans, even all these years later. As such you probably know someone who is trying to build their collection, and here are a few gifts right up their alley.

The first is the Legacy Power Rangers Communicator, which features switch-out color bands to represent your favorite Ranger. If you’d rather go on the offensive with your Power Rangers gear, you can pick up the Legacy Saba Sword (held by the White Ranger) or the Dragon Dagger (held by the Green Ranger).

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can always start picking up Funko’s series of Power Rangers POPs, which include all the Mighty Morphin Rangers as well as the Megazord and Dragonzord. They will probably release more in the future, so might as well hop on the bandwagon now.

Last but not least is the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Poster Book from BOOM! Studios, which features the art from the hit comic series in 11 x 17 framable prints. Perfect for anyone looking to fill up their walls with some snazzy art.

For the Gamer

At the moment, there isn’t any real option when it comes to Power Rangers console games, but there are some other options.

Power Rangers Legacy Wars is a mobile title that features Rangers from all across the franchise, and buying someone extra currency or the Ranger they’ve wanted for so long in the game would be a fantastic gift. Power Rangers Hyperforce is an interactive tabletop game that airs on Twitch, and giving a fan some petty cash allows them to purchase abilities for the Rangers during each episode.

If you want the Power Rangers flavor in an actual tabletop environment, you can purchase the new sentai-themed Henshin!, which is available as a pay-what-you-want title but ensures hours of fun.

For the Reader

The Power Rangers have also invaded comics in a big way over the last few years, and that increased tenfold in 2017.

The BOOM! Studios Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series is still going strong, and getting someone the issues either digitally or in physical form would be a nice gesture. Of course, you could also grab the trade paperbacks for more portability, and the Year One Deluxe Edition is also available if you want to get behind-the-scenes sketches and designs.

BOOM! Studios also launched a new series called Go Go Power Rangers, which takes place right after they got their powers. It presents a different tone than Mighty Morphin but also allows fans to get to know these classic characters in an even greater way.

The Power Rangers also had an epic team-up with the Justice League this year, and you can find the trade paperback of all six issues in stores now.

Well, that’s our list, but of course, there are plenty of other avenues to explore for an amazing Power Rangers gift. Whatever you end up getting, just make sure to have some fun, and we wish you a Morphinominal holiday!

