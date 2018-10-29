Power Rangers: Green And Red Custom Rangers Battle It Out In Soulcalibur VI

Half the fun of playing online in Soulcalibur VI is seeing all the custom characters other fans are creating, and a new video showcases a fan favorite battle between the Green Ranger and the Red Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

The custom characters were created by SolidJeffro, who made a Green Ranger based on Taki and a Red Ranger based on Mitsurugi. Both characters feature masks that give of the impression of their iconic helmets, and the Green Ranger features some extra armor plating to represent the Dragon Shield. The blades were also colored green to give the impression of the Dragon Dagger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the Red Ranger, he is sporting the familiar diamond pattern seen in the original costume, and both suits are spot on in regards to their bright red and green coloring. It’s like a Power Rangers Christmas party, only with fighting.

Granted, there are no belts or morphers, but those would be quite difficult to recreate. We’re sure though that someone will figure something out not too long from now. What sells the video even more is the use of the original Power Rangers theme song, and you can watch the two custom Rangers duke it out in the video above.

This is far from the only recreation of the Power Rangers in Soulcalibur VI, and we can’t wait to see even more of what the community does with the creation tools in the game over the coming months.

As for Soulcalibur VI, ComicBook.com’s Robert Workman had high praise for it, saying “SoulCalibur VI feels like the rebirth the series needed, one that focuses on the grandeur weapons-based gameplay that made it work so well in previous series, while polishing it up so that it looks better than any game before it. Oh, and balancing out the roster with old and new combatants so that it’s literally about perfect. Of course, new additions are coming, but this is a most excellent way to come swinging out of the gate.”

You can read the full review right here.

Hopefully, fans keep the Power Rangers content coming, as it’s as close to a full-on console fighting game starring the characters that we might get for a while. Fans on mobile have Power Rangers Legacy Wars, but fans have also long wanted a console fighting game like Soulcalibur, Street Fighter, Tekken, and the like with characters from the Power Rangers universe. Hopefully, that ends up eventually happening, because we would love to play that.

Soulcalibur VI is available on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC now.