Power Rangers and D&D Fans Freaking Out Over Rumors Elon Musk Could Buy Hasbro

Elon Musk previously spoke of wanting to purchase Twitter, and after a rollercoaster ride of events it actually happened. That led to many things, including the rebranding of Twitter to X, and X is one of several companies Musk continues to own and run. Well, what if one of those companies was Hasbro? That’s the current topic of discussion after Musk proposed the idea on social media (via Dexerto), and the idea of Musk owning the company that includes Power Rangers, Dungeons & Dragons, Transformers, G.I. Joe, and My Little Pony under its umbrella has caused fans of those franchises to understandably freak out.

Musk previously got people talking after he said his company xAI would be starting an AI game studio to “make games great again”, but this current proposal has had ripple effects through a host of franchises due to how many Hasbro currently owns.

It all started on November 22nd, when Musk responded to a tweet from Grummz that took issue with the foreword in The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons book, as it addresses some of the issues with the first iteration’s use of hurtful language, attitudes, and stereotypes. Musk made his opinion of the whole situation clear in his comment on the thread, saying that, “Nobody, and I mean nobody, gets to trash E. Gary Gygax and the geniuses who created Dungeons & Dragons.”

Then on November 27th, Dungeons & Dragons Project Lead and Wizard of the Coast Senior Designer Jason Tondro was asked about the reaction to Musk’s comments and any general blowback. Tondro wrote, “It never occurred to me I’d rouse the ire of the grognards. It’s obvious now that I look back on it, but I just don’t take those critiques seriously even now. I consider those people not worth listening to, so I didn’t anticipate their outrage.”

In response to a tweet from Ian Miles Cheong about Tondro’s quote, Musk responded by writing, “How much is Hasbro?” As you might imagine, that caused quite a stir on social media, with @antonia_paz_a sharing a burning eyes GIF with the caption, “I just hallucinated what a Elon Musk backed power rangers could look like.

AAAAH AAAAAAH AAAAAH“

@SinxGod_4 wrote, “The horrifying realization that if he does this Elon will own Transformers and Power rangers That’s a horrifying reality I don’t wanna live in”, while @jorditweetedtht put it simply with a befuddled GIF, writing, “Power rangers is DONE.”. @ArtVilmundur isn’t a fan of the proposal either, writing, “I don’t want Elon’s grubby little arms anywhere near Power Rangers”.

On the Dungeons & Dragons, Transformers, and G.I. Joe side of things, it isn’t gung-ho for the idea either, with @PrismaticWastes writing, “There is probably no one I’d less want to play D&D with than Elon Musk lmao”. Alec added, “EL*N STOP BUYING AND RUINING EVERYTHING CHALLENGE”, while @andrewscomet wrote, “this is the worst news ever. he would DEFINITELY ruin it”

@LatinLegacy wrote, “Man is doing side quest in an attempt to ruin as much as he can”, and @Unity07s wrote, “If Elon ruins DnD too, I’m actually going to lose my mind”. There are many more, and while Musk purchasing Hasbro could very well be just something to stir the pot, you just never know.

