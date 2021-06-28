Power Rangers Dragon Dagger Lightning Collection Prop Replica is Back

First unveiled at Toy Fair 2020, Hasbro’s Power Rangers Lightning Collection Dragon Dagger is a full-scale replica with electronic features. For example, you can unlock the iconic Dragonzord call, remix it, and activate the Dagger’s glow effect by pressing buttons on the handle.

Not surprisingly, the Power Rangers Lightning Collection Dragon Dagger prop replica has been sold out for ages, but Hasbro has done a second run and you can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $69.99. It’s set for release in December, so It’s Morphin’ Christmas Shopping Time. From the official description:

“The world’s most memorable trumpet knife, aka flute sword, aka the Dragon Dagger is here from Hasbro! Tommy Oliver used the Dragon Dagger to call the powerful Dragonzord from the sea, and he never even had to move his mouth! With this Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Dragon Dagger collectible, fans can play some sweet synth tunes, mix up the music in remix mode, or display this epic piece of Power Rangers history on their shelves.”

In other Power Rangers news, Reebok is set to launch a Mighty Morphin sneaker collection tomorrow, June 29th. The collection features a shoe based on each of the core five Rangers, as well as as exclusive design based on the Megazord. All of the details you need to get your hands (or feet) on the shoes can be found right here.

