Hasbro Debuts New Power Rangers Black Ranger Dragon Shield Figure

Hasbro’s been full of surprises lately, and they dropped another bombshell on us today with the reveal of a brand new addition to their highly sought after Power Rangers action figure line the Lightning Collection. The newest figure to join the line is none other than Zack, the Mighty Morphin Black Ranger, and even better is the fact that the figure comes with the Dragon Shield Zack used at one point during the show. The new figure will also have a helmetless swappable head, but that’s not all fans will get when they pick him up at Walgreens, where it will be exclusively available.

In addition to the alternate portrait and Dragon Shield fans will also get the Dragon Dagger, the Power Axe, a blaster, and an extra pair of hands for display, as well as all the normal articulation that comes with the line. The figure will retail for the regular price of $19.99 and you can check him out for yourself in the image below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This will be the second Dragon Shield Ranger Hasbro has revealed for the Lightning Collection, as they also recently revealed the Red Ranger Dragon Shield figure that comes as part of an SDCC 2-Pack alongside the Gold Zeo Ranger. That one is exclusively available at SDCC and then Hasbro Pulse, but this one will be a Walgreens exclusive.

You can check out the official description for the new figure below.

“(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

It’s Morphin Time! Introducing a new era of POWER RANGERS collectibles with Hasbro’s all-new POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ Figures! The LIGHTNING COLLECTION features over two decades of iconic characters from this storied franchise, and Hasbro is excited to bring its own take to this premium line. The LIGHTNING COLLECTION’s highly-articulated, 6-inch figures will have best-in-class detailing and design, and will feature Photo Real technology for realistic actor likenesses. In the MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS series, the Green Ranger loans the power of the Dragon Shield to the Black Ranger to help defeat one of Rita’s monsters. The MIGHTY MORPHIN DRAGON SHIELD BLACK RANGER Figure has over 20 points of articulation and includes two different heads that can be swapped—one of the Ranger in his helmet, and another without as Zack Taylor from the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS series. The figure also comes a dragon dagger, power axe, power blaster, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Look for other collectible figures in this series. Each sold separately. Available exclusively at Walgreens.”

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Black Ranger with Dragon Shield figure will start hitting Walgreens later this year.

Are you excited for the new figure, and who else do you hope to see brought to the line? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!