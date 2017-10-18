Saban Announces Power Rangers Hyperforce Tabletop Experience

For the Power Rangers 25th Anniversary celebration, Saban is expanding into brand new territory, specifically the world of tabletop.

Saban is teaming up with Twitch and Hyper RPG to produce Power Rangers Hyperforce, the live-streamed tabletop role-playing game from a licensed property. The weekly show will premiere on October 24th from 6 to 9 pm pt on www.twitch.tv/hyperrpg, and will include members of the Power Rangers franchise along with other Internet stars (via Power Rangers NOW).

Here’s the official description of the Hyperforce universe.

Power Rangers Hyperforce is set in the year 3016 at Time Force Academy. A team of Time Force Ranger cadets must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is set on unraveling the very fabric of the universe. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott, and with the show’s Game Master, Malika Lim, the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

The cast will include Peter Sudarso (Power Rangers Ninja Steel Blue Ranger), Andre of Black Nerd Comedy (Power Rangers super fan and Internet personality), Meghan Camarena (social media personality, Strawburry17), Paulie Schrier (Bulk from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and Cristina Vee (actress, social media personality).

Those won’t be the only appearances on the show though, as other Rangers will guest star from time to time, including Erin Cahill (Power Rangers Time Force Pink Ranger).

Hyper RPG is going an extra step for their latest project and has developed a Twitch extension that will allow viewers to select a Ranger from the show and tie that Ranger to their unique ID. They’ll be able to send the Ranger on daily missions, boss battles, and raids, and a trading mechanic is also being implemented for sharing loot.

This will be a big step into the realm of tabletop, an industry that has exploded in recent years. If this goes as well as their previous Twitch stream did, expect it not to be the last.

That aforementioned Twitch stream is the incredibly successful Power Rangers marathon, which streamed all (at the time) 23 seasons of the show. It is one of Twitch’s most successful events and resulted in around 13 million channel views and 7.4 million messages. Hopefully, this latest foray will do the same.