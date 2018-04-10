Power Rangers In Space’s Blue Ranger Is Coming To Legacy Wars

Power Rangers Legacy Wars fans are getting another In Space Ranger!
Andros will be getting some company when Blue In Space Ranger TJ Johnson is introduced later this year. He’ll have his Astro Axe in tow and looks to be more of an up-close melee-focused fighter, though that doesn’t mean he can’t hit at range, and you can see him in action in the new video below.
His move set includes the Astro Axe Combo, which brings TJ in with a dash for an up-close attack. Stellar Smash is pretty much like its namesake suggests, with TJ jumping high into the air and bringing his Astro Axe down, creating a knockback effect.
Call me T.J.👊⚡️#PowerRangers pic.twitter.com/XCZRqPE3na— Power Rangers (@PRLegacyWars) April 10, 2018
Star Struck looks to be a Breaker attack, as TJ winds up for a hard-hitting cross hit that ends with several quick strikes. Rising Star Strike looks to be a Defensive move, which upon being activated has TJ responding with an Astro Axe hit that sends the opponent reeling.
Last but not least is the Rising Star Strike Star Struck Combo, which puts the two moves together for a very damaging hit.
You can view the fully updated roster below.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Red Ranger (Jason Scott)
Blue Ranger (Billy Cranston)
Black Ranger (Zack Taylor)
Yellow Ranger (Trini Kwan)
Pink Ranger (Kimberly Hart)
Green Ranger (Tommy Oliver)
Green Ranger v2 (Tommy Oliver)
White Ranger (Tommy Oliver)
Ninjor
Rita Repulsa
Lord Zedd
Goldar
Rito Revolto
Power Rangers Turbo
Phantom Ranger
Power Rangers Zeo
Pink Ranger (Katherine Hillard)
Gold Ranger (Jason Lee Scott)
Power Rangers In Space
Silver Ranger (Zhane)
Psycho Red Ranger
Red Ranger (Andros)
Blue Ranger (TJ Johnson)
Power Rangers Lost Galaxy
Pink Ranger (Kendrix Morgan)
Magna Defender
Trakeena
Power Rangers Wild Force
Black Ranger (Danny Delgado)
Power Rangers Dino Thunder
White Ranger (Trent Fernandez)
Mesogog
Power Rangers S.P.D.
S.P.D. Kat Ranger (Kat Manx)
Power Rangers Mystic Force
Koragg
Udonna
Power Rangers Samurai
Red Ranger (Lauren Shiba)
Xandred
Power Rangers Megaforce
Robo Knight
Power Rangers Super Megaforce
Yellow Ranger (Gia Moran)
Power Rangers Dino Charge
Blue Ranger (Koda)
Purple Ranger (Kendall Morgan)
Snide
Sledge
Power Rangers Movie
Red Ranger (Jason Scott)
Blue Ranger (Billy Cranston)
Black Ranger (Zack Taylor)
Yellow Ranger (Trini Kwan)
Pink Ranger (Kimberly Hart)
Alpha 5
Rita Repulsa
Putty
BOOM! Studios Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Lord Drakkon
Black Dragon
Power Rangers Ninja Steel
Blue Ranger (Preston Tien)