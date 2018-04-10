Power Rangers In Space’s Blue Ranger Is Coming To Legacy Wars

Power Rangers Legacy Wars fans are getting another In Space Ranger!

Andros will be getting some company when Blue In Space Ranger TJ Johnson is introduced later this year. He’ll have his Astro Axe in tow and looks to be more of an up-close melee-focused fighter, though that doesn’t mean he can’t hit at range, and you can see him in action in the new video below.

His move set includes the Astro Axe Combo, which brings TJ in with a dash for an up-close attack. Stellar Smash is pretty much like its namesake suggests, with TJ jumping high into the air and bringing his Astro Axe down, creating a knockback effect.

Star Struck looks to be a Breaker attack, as TJ winds up for a hard-hitting cross hit that ends with several quick strikes. Rising Star Strike looks to be a Defensive move, which upon being activated has TJ responding with an Astro Axe hit that sends the opponent reeling.

Last but not least is the Rising Star Strike Star Struck Combo, which puts the two moves together for a very damaging hit.

You can view the fully updated roster below.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Red Ranger (Jason Scott)

Blue Ranger (Billy Cranston)

Black Ranger (Zack Taylor)

Yellow Ranger (Trini Kwan)

Pink Ranger (Kimberly Hart)

Green Ranger (Tommy Oliver)

Green Ranger v2 (Tommy Oliver)

White Ranger (Tommy Oliver)

Ninjor

Rita Repulsa

Lord Zedd

Goldar

Rito Revolto

Power Rangers Turbo

Phantom Ranger

Power Rangers Zeo

Pink Ranger (Katherine Hillard)

Gold Ranger (Jason Lee Scott)

Power Rangers In Space

Silver Ranger (Zhane)

Psycho Red Ranger

Red Ranger (Andros)

Blue Ranger (TJ Johnson)

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Pink Ranger (Kendrix Morgan)

Magna Defender

Trakeena

Power Rangers Wild Force

Black Ranger (Danny Delgado)

Power Rangers Dino Thunder

White Ranger (Trent Fernandez)

Mesogog

Power Rangers S.P.D.

S.P.D. Kat Ranger (Kat Manx)

Power Rangers Mystic Force

Koragg

Udonna

Power Rangers Samurai

Red Ranger (Lauren Shiba)

Xandred

Power Rangers Megaforce

Robo Knight

Power Rangers Super Megaforce

Yellow Ranger (Gia Moran)

Power Rangers Dino Charge

Blue Ranger (Koda)

Purple Ranger (Kendall Morgan)

Snide

Sledge

Power Rangers Movie

Red Ranger (Jason Scott)

Blue Ranger (Billy Cranston)

Black Ranger (Zack Taylor)

Yellow Ranger (Trini Kwan)

Pink Ranger (Kimberly Hart)

Alpha 5

Rita Repulsa

Putty

BOOM! Studios Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Lord Drakkon

Black Dragon

Power Rangers Ninja Steel

Blue Ranger (Preston Tien)