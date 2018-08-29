Power Rangers: Internet Reacts To 25th Anniversary Episode

Fans finally got to see some classic Rangers return in the big Power Rangers 25th Anniversary episode Dimensions in Danger, and they definitely have a host of opinions on how the episode turned out.

Before we get to the internet’s thoughts we’ve got some thoughts of our own. You can check out the full rundown in our live recap, but all in all, there was a lot to like in the anniversary episode. 10 Rangers was a great call coming off of Legendary Battle, though going with 5 ala Once a Ranger is still probably the best number in terms of focus allowed. Still, 10 was great here, and the Rangers picked all added their own flair to the festivities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The biggest nitpick amongst fans seems to be time, and we have to agree. At only 30 minutes in lengthy (less if you count commercials) the episode did feel rushed, though we imagine there was a reason it couldn’t be an hour block in primetime. An extended edition would be much appreciated, as we do know there was footage that wasn’t used in the final version, so being able to see the plot breathe a bit would be welcome.

That said, what was here was fast paced and overall pretty damn fun. The action set pieces were impressive with the Ninja Steel team leading the charge, and most of them got a chance to shine. The focus on Tommy was expected, but if you were going to the Master Morpher addition was the perfect way to go, which allowed him to get the most out of his appearance. It would’ve been nice to see more of Gemma, TJ, Gia, Kat, and the rest of the classic Rangers of course, but seeing them all on the battlefield at once was a delightful moment that fans won’t forget anytime soon.

The episode also finally made some official declarations as far as overall canon, revealing that the other Ranger teams exist in other universes, and showing the (very Shattered Grid-like) barriers breaking between them was a nice nod that leaves the door open for more team-ups in the future and gives some concrete answers to long-held questions.

Seeing the Falconzord in action again was amazing, though we could’ve done without the Brody attached to a box in the air sequence that just seemed to hold no real purpose. We can let it slide though, as overall the episode did exactly what it needed to with some fun nods for longtime fans.

With that said, here is how the internet reacted to the episode!

The Canon Feels Real

ComicBook’s own Nick Valdez had a few thoughts on the episode and felt like it did everything he wanted…though more time would’ve been preferred.

#PowerRangers’ anniversary ep made me feel like a kid again. The series’ canon now feels real, rather than something fans tied together themselves. Only gripe is time, really — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) August 29, 2018

“#PowerRangers’ anniversary ep made me feel like a kid again. The series’ canon now feels real, rather than something fans tied together themselves. Only gripe is time, really If they had more time, we could’ve at least gotten the returning Rangers’ individual morphing call”

Better Than Legendary Battle

Dimensions in Danger had to be better than the previous celebration in Legendary Battle, and to many fans, the episode managed to best its predecessor.

Man that Power Ranger’s 25th Anniversary special was great. So much better than the Legendary War from a few years back. Well Done! #PowerRangers #PowerRangers25 — Blake Wachtel (@TheNerdyMonster) August 29, 2018

Man that Power Ranger’s 25th Anniversary special was great. So much better than the Legendary War from a few years back. Well Done! #PowerRangers #PowerRangers25

Stellar Company

Some Power Rangers fans have Dimensions in Danger ranked pretty high when it comes to other anniversary episodes, putting it in some relatively elite company.

The Power Rangers anniversary specials ranked:



1. Forever Red

2. Dimensions in Danger

3. Always a Chance

4. Once a Ranger

5. Legendary Battle — ZORDON HUGGED ME #NationalPowerRangersDay (@QuaMonstarG) August 29, 2018

“The Power Rangers anniversary specials ranked:

1. Forever Red

2. Dimensions in Danger

3. Always a Chance

4. Once a Ranger

5. Legendary Battle”

Rushed But Great

While the reactions have been pretty positive overall, there is a consensus that fans would’ve liked to see the episode get an hour instead of just 30 minutes. Even so, there was a lot to enjoy.

Great episode. Wish it could have been an hour special. Felt a little rushed, but was awesome seeing former Power Rangers again. — Courtney (@ccyankeechick82) August 29, 2018

“Great episode. Wish it could have been an hour special. Felt a little rushed, but was awesome seeing former Power Rangers again.”

Nitpicks Can’t Overshadow The Good

Even with the more positive vibes towards the episode, there are some things most can agree seem ridiculous or over the top. Even so, it wasn’t enough to take away from all the great stuff from the episode.

Finished watching dimensions on danger and while not the best power rangers crossover and I have plenty of nitpicks I have to say I enjoyed it and they redeemed themselves from their one — MiscRave ? (@miscrave) August 29, 2018

“Finished watching dimensions on danger and while not the best power rangers crossover and I have plenty of nitpicks I have to say I enjoyed it and they redeemed themselves from their one.”

Doing The Anniversary Episode Right

Fans were happy to see the new episode pay homage to the past seasons while also making sure the current cast got enough of the spotlight. It didn’t hurt that the action was epic, both on the ground and in the air.

#DimensionsInDanger was fantastic. Thats how you do an anniversary episode. Honoring the past and hinting at the expanded works of the future. an the action was awesome! @PowerRangers @jdfffn — Hartley (sean) O’Driscoll (@hartleyblogs) August 29, 2018

“#DimensionsInDanger was fantastic. Thats how you do an anniversary episode. Honoring the past and hinting at the expanded works of the future. an the action was awesome! @PowerRangers @jdfffn”

Cried A Bit

Some fans even shed a few tears after seeing their favorite Rangers grace the screen once again, including Jason David Frank returning as Tommy Oliver.

So I can’t be the only one that cried at power rangers 25th anniversary episode lol… This was my childhood… I’ve seen up until super samurai so I need to catch up properly… but TOMMY ??!!! — Stace (@StaceImpactWFan) August 29, 2018

“So I can’t be the only one that cried at power rangers 25th anniversary episode lol… This was my childhood… I’ve seen up until super samurai so I need to catch up properly… but TOMMY ??!!!”

A Little More Screentime

It was great seeing so many classic Power Rangers in the episode, 10 classic Rangers in all, but a few fans would’ve liked some of them to get additional screentime in the episode.

Very good episode, the Tommy vs evil clone fight was great and I liked that the current team was pretty heavily involved. Wish the legends besides Tommy, Koda, Gemma, and Wes got more screen time though. — John C (@jjc92787) August 29, 2018

“Very good episode, the Tommy vs evil clone fight was great and I liked that the current team was pretty heavily involved. Wish the legends besides Tommy, Koda, Gemma, and Wes got more screen time though.”

Needed More Time

Not everyone was happy with the shorter length, and a few fans really wished it had been an hour instead of the standard half-hour, especially because of the special occasion. Who knows, maybe we’ll get an extended cut later on.

@Nickelodeon @PowerRangers #PowerRangers25 last night was the first time in years since I tune in to see the power rangers and I was disappointed on the anniversary episode it was rushed not enough air time for the legends it should have been an hour not half hour — jose ramirez (@1masterjr) August 29, 2018

“@Nickelodeon @PowerRangers #PowerRangers25 last night was the first time in years since I tune in to see the power rangers and I was disappointed on the anniversary episode it was rushed not enough air time for the legends it should have been an hour not half hour”

Master Morphers

One of the biggest additions came around midway when fans saw the Master Morpher make its debut in the hands of Tommy Oliver, and fans definitely want their own versions at some point down the line.

O.k., saw the Power Rangers 25th Anniversary episode; aside from it’s length, I’ve no real complaints…plenty of little surprises scattered about…and if I could afford it, I’d be all OVER one of those Master Morphers! 😀 — Michael Stancel (@CapeMike4) August 29, 2018

“O.k., saw the Power Rangers 25th Anniversary episode; aside from it’s length, I’ve no real complaints…plenty of little surprises scattered about…and if I could afford it, I’d be all OVER one of those Master Morphers! :D”