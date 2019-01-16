‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Addresses Rumors His Daughter Will Be Next Red Ranger

Jason David Frank’s daughter Jenna Rae Frank has been a hot topic recently, specifically regarding her as a future Red Ranger, and we recently caught up with him to ask about it.

ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Frank at Wizard World New Orleans, and during the conversation, we asked about that Red Ranger rumor. He couldn’t say if it was true or not, but he has been talking about the possibility for some time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know man it’s a…she’s young, and she strives to be the best she can,” Frank told ComicBook.com. It is a rumor, but…years I’ve been talking about her being the next Ranger you know, and it just makes sense. As long as, I told her stay on the good path, continue your martial arts, and she’s great at acting, I’ve got the people out there that can make this happen, so I’m putting her on the right road of success.”

While he’s all up for her becoming a Ranger one day, he did stress that she needs to fit the part, though she has the talent in his eyes to pull it off.

“But it has to match,” Frank said. “I told her just because I’m your dad doesn’t mean your talent, her personality needs to get her in the door. As long as she’s staying on the right path and training and actually fits the role, then I’m for that.”

“I’m not one of these parents that I have this ugly kid that thinks ‘that’s the best looking kid’. I know parents are proud but I’m an honest parent when I say that she’s got talent, she’s very pretty, and she can do great martial arts,” Frank said. “I’m not hiding that at all because she’s my daughter you know. Lots of parents do that which is great, props to them, but I’m kind of being honest, I think she’s a perfect fit.”

Recently Jenna addressed the rumor as well, and she was quite happy with the response from fans.

“I was so excited by the response of the article,” Frank said. “I kept thinking ‘Oh my god, this is so cool!’ And to be considered to lead as the Red Ranger was even better. I think I’m the perfect fit for it. I’m a black belt, I know karate, I know tumbling…as far as physical preparation for the role goes, I know everything. Well…okay…not everything, but I could hold my own as a Power Ranger! It would be really cool.”

So what do you think Ranger fans? Let us know in the comments!