Power Rangers Legacy Wars: Shadow Ranger Footage Released

Power Rangers Legacy Wars fans finally get to play as the Shadow Ranger, and now you can see what Cruger looks like in action.

Cruger, who comes from Power Rangers S.P.D., is one of the more popular characters in the Power Rangers franchise, and fans have long wanted to have a chance to control him in the game. Now they’re getting their chance, and nWay has released a new trailer showing off Shadow Ranger’s slick and powerful move set.

You can check out all of Shadow Ranger’s attacks below.

Justice Combo: Cruger hits the enemy with a horizontal slash and then a vertical slash, followed by one more horizontal slash that knocks the enemy back.

Shadow Slice: Cruger dashes forward, covering a sizable distance and then hits with a sword attack, knocking the enemy high up into the air and then dashing back out of range.

Shadow Saber: Cruger calls upon the power of S.P.D then dashes forward and knocks the enemy off the ground, setting up for other combos or moves.

Confinement: Cruger summons a blue cube to surround the enemy, which keeps the enemy unable to move or dash. It is unclear though if the enemy can still take damage during this time.

Assist: Saber Strike: Cruger dashes forward and unleashes a wave of energy from his Saber, knocking the enemy off their feet without having to get within melee range.

Combo 1: Shadow Saber – Shadow Slice: Shadow Saber allows Cruger to knock the enemy into the air, giving him time to call upon Shadow Slice and knock him back into the air before hitting the ground.

Combo 2: Shadow Slice – Justice Combo: Shadow Slice knocks the enemy high into the air, and as he comes down Cruger enters into the Justice Combo, hitting him multiple times before the nemey can really hit the ground.

You can check out all the moves in the video above.

Shadow Ranger is available in Power Rangers Legacy Wars now.

Have you played as Shadow Ranger already? Let us know what you think in the comments!