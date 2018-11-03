Power Rangers: Mighty Morphin Costumes and Helmets Up For Auction

Power Rangers fans will soon have a chance to grab several items from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers thanks to the TV Treasures Auction at The Prop Store.

The Prop Store is hosting the TV Treasures Auction on December 1st, which is located in Valencia, California. The good news is you don’t have to be local to bid on the items, which include a significant geek culture collection from shows like The X-Files, Charmed, Wonder Woman, Lois & Clark, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

The Power Rangers items include two helmets and several costumes worn by the cast on the show, and you can find each listing below.

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS (1993 – 1996) – Jason Lee Scott’s (Austin St. John) Red Power Ranger Helmet – Starting Bid $3000

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS (1993 – 1996) – Zack Taylor’s (Walter Jones) Black Power Ranger Helmet – Starting Bid $3000

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS (1993 – 1996) – Jason Lee Scott’s (Austin St. John) Red Power Ranger Sleeveless Hoodie SB $300

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS (1993 – 1996) – Jason Lee Scott’s (Austin St. John) Red Power Ranger Sleeveless Sweater SB $300

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS (1993 – 1996) – Zack Taylor’s (Walter Jones) Black Power Ranger Striped Shirt SB $300

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS (1993 – 1996) – Billy Cranston’s (David Yost) Blue Power Ranger Striped Shirt SB $300

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS (1993 – 1996) – Trini Kwan’s (Thuy Trang) Yellow Power Ranger Costume SB $300

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS (1993 – 1996) – Kimberly Hart’s (Amy Jo Johnson) Pink Power Ranger Pink Crop Top SB $300

Both the Red and Black Ranger helmets have some exterior chips, but being production-used that is expected. They are estimated to go for between $6000 and $8000 dollars.

As for the clothing items, the auction lists which episode each comes from. Jason’s Sleeveless Hoodie comes from Power Rangers Punks, while the sleeveless sweater he wore comes from An Oyster Stew, which is the season one finale.

Zack’s striped shirt actually is one of the more memorable items, as he wore it in The Wanna-Be Ranger but also in the opening credits for Season 2 of Mighty Morphin. Billy’s striped shirt was worn in The Spit Flower, while Trini’s auction includes the full outfit worn in Mighty Morphin Mutants. Kimberly’s crop top was worn during the episode Grumble Bee.

You can check out all of the items on their auction page, and if you’re interested in grabbing one of these for yourself you’ve got some time before December 1st to save up a bit.

Which one would you end up bidding for? Let us know in the comments!